Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 15.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 49,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,996 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.54 million, up from 316,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 4.53 million shares traded or 60.45% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has declined 18.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) by 16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.54M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 1.87M shares traded or 25.32% up from the average. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 28.34% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS REPORTS PACT TO SELL NON-PRIME RECEIVABLES; 15/05/2018 – Abrams Bison Investments LLC Exits Position in Signet; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET SEES YR COMP SALES DOWN LOW, MID SINGLE DIGIT %; 15/05/2018 – SRS Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Signet; 24/05/2018 – DE BEERS COMMENTS ON SIGNET JEWELERS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Signet Industries Ltd. – Board Meeting-Outcome Of Board Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Signet to Close 200 Stores as a Mall Stalwart Skips the Mall; 15/05/2018 – Lucus Advisors Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Signet: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewlers 4Q Adj EPS $4.28; 23/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Signet Industries Ltd

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold SIG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 51.03 million shares or 12.37% less from 58.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 102,433 shares. Jupiter Asset owns 230,000 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr reported 0% stake. Principal Gp Inc holds 236,059 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.01% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) or 21,627 shares. Great Lakes Ltd holds 0.26% or 196,458 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 205,054 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Citigroup Inc invested in 157,214 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 20,239 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4,854 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Fifth Third State Bank reported 842 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Signet Jewelers had 86 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 4 by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of SIG in report on Wednesday, November 22 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of SIG in report on Thursday, October 29 to “Conviction Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory on Friday, May 26 with “Hold”. Nomura maintained the shares of SIG in report on Thursday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Friday, August 25. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) on Tuesday, April 10 with “Neutral” rating.

Among 18 analysts covering Teradyne (NYSE:TER), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Teradyne had 60 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 28, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) on Friday, October 27 with “Neutral” rating. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) rating on Tuesday, August 25. Craig Hallum has “Hold” rating and $22.0 target. Craig Hallum downgraded the shares of TER in report on Friday, July 29 to “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Tuesday, August 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. Citigroup upgraded Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) on Tuesday, September 15 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Friday, March 2. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.62 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 121 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 169.38 million shares or 5.94% less from 180.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virtu Fin Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 11,490 shares. Vulcan Value Limited Liability accumulated 1.52% or 5.62 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 832 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.02% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). State Street Corporation owns 4.89M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0% or 22 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.01% or 104,537 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 525 shares. Nwq Management Lc has 0.73% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 1.02 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc reported 95,756 shares. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Ltd has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Paradigm Capital Mgmt Ny invested in 0.37% or 126,850 shares. Blair William & Comm Il has 29,695 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability holds 10,000 shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $82.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 7,781 shares to 95,378 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 248,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.65M shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp Cl A (NYSE:LEN).