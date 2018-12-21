Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Moelis & Co (MC) stake by 11.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 14,366 shares as Moelis & Co (MC)’s stock declined 31.81%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 105,675 shares with $5.79M value, down from 120,041 last quarter. Moelis & Co now has $1.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 320,190 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 14.79% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Rev $219.4M; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 71C; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND USING SERVICES OF M&A SPECIALIST MOELIS; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Anuj Mathur as a managing director; 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director; 27/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SEES 1H UNDERLYING EPS AT 9.4 AUST. CENTS

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) stake by 16.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 25,000 shares as Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 125,000 shares with $4.95M value, down from 150,000 last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc Adr now has $94.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 2.47M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 19.21% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR LOKELMA; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase III trial for Fasenra Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – FULL DATA FROM ARCTIC TRIAL WILL BE PRESENTED AT A FORTHCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA’S SORIOT: STILL NEED CLARITY ON REGULATION AFTER BREXIT; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – FY 2018 GUIDANCE REITERATED AND UNCHANGED

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Bio (NYSE:BIO) stake by 2,500 shares to 20,000 valued at $6.26M in 2018Q3. It also upped Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 115,000 shares. Anthem Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AstraZeneca had 5 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Thursday, August 16. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 19 by Investec.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 39.23% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.3 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.98B for 11.96 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.27% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Moelis \u0026 Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Moelis \u0026 Co had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 8 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, October 23 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 16 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) on Tuesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 38.46% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MC’s profit will be $42.34M for 11.63 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Moelis & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.13% EPS growth.