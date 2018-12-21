Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Cigna Corporation Com Stk (CI) stake by 60% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc acquired 15,000 shares as Cigna Corporation Com Stk (CI)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 40,000 shares with $8.33 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Cigna Corporation Com Stk now has $44.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.68. About 3.63M shares traded or 42.20% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts in $67 Billion Deal; 07/03/2018 – Cigna Nears Deal to Buy Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA DEAL INCL ASSUMPTION OF $15B EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEBT; 23/04/2018 – DoJ asks Cigna, Express Scripts for additional information; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TIM WENTWORTH WILL ASSUME ROLE OF PRESIDENT, EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA SAYS DEAL TO PROVIDE GREATER THAN ABOUT $600 MLN IN RETAINED SYNERGIES – PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-ONEPATH LIFE POLICYHOLDERS IN NEW ZEALAND TO CONTINUE TO RECEIVE COVER THEY HOLD UNDER TERMS OF THEIR POLICIES; 19/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Cigna CEO David Cordani to hear the story behind Cigna buying pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS SAYS IT ALSO SEEKS REFUND IF NEW MIGRAINE DRUGS DON’T WORK, CAUSE MAJOR SIDE EFFECTS

Among 8 analysts covering Noble (NYSE:NE), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Noble had 9 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, July 20 by Fearnleys. Simmons & Co upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6 target in Monday, October 1 report. As per Thursday, August 9, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. Fearnleys upgraded the shares of NE in report on Thursday, October 18 to “Reduce” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 14 by Argus Research. Societe Generale upgraded the shares of NE in report on Friday, October 12 to “Buy” rating. See Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.29% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.33% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). 1,996 were reported by Howland Capital Ltd Llc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 1.61M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Com has 16,591 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 4,866 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. E&G Advisors LP reported 5,500 shares. Fincl Architects reported 0.02% stake. Maverick Cap Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 36,160 shares. Amer Invest Inc owns 2,133 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.14% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.06% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department invested in 12,312 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 31 are owned by Ftb Advsrs. Clark Estates New York reported 1.09% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cigna, Express Scripts extend merger termination date – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California regulator blesses Cigna – Express Scripts tie-up – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York on board with Cigna-Express Scripts tie-up – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cigna Launches Online Survey to Help People Assess Loneliness and Improve Vitality – Business Wire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased Biogen Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 5,000 shares to 17,500 valued at $6.18 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Endo International Plccom Stk (NASDAQ:ENDP) stake by 60,000 shares and now owns 120,000 shares. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ALXN) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cigna had 8 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on Friday, November 2 with “Market Perform” rating. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Outperform”. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, November 2. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $249 target in Friday, November 2 report. Credit Suisse maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $237 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, December 13 report.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.21 million activity. Shares for $4.51 million were sold by Sadler Jason D. On Friday, December 14 the insider ZOLLARS WILLIAM D sold $42,379. $605,253 worth of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) shares were sold by Triplett Michael W.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $642.23 million. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 23, 2017, the firm operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 25 investors sold Noble Corporation plc shares while 66 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 206.39 million shares or 2.47% less from 211.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brinker Capital has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Johnson Fin owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Donald Smith And owns 2.51M shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 20,922 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 56,843 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 1.32 million shares. Wcm Invest Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 65,000 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Commerce, a California-based fund reported 669,984 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 66,488 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 556,601 shares. Van Eck, a New York-based fund reported 2.90 million shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability stated it has 84,200 shares. Systematic Fin Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 221,305 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE).