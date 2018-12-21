Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 39.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 64,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 229,200 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.33 million, up from 164,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 508,806 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has declined 27.56% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 2,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,048 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97M, up from 10,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $112.65. About 4.48M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $773.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,425 shares to 74,950 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 67,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,350 shares, and cut its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO).

Among 20 analysts covering Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oshkosh Corporation had 84 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, September 26. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 10. As per Wednesday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America upgraded the shares of OSK in report on Thursday, August 18 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, November 1 with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of OSK in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) rating on Wednesday, November 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OSK shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.63 million shares or 1.82% less from 63.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh stated it has 3,419 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc has 0.07% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 21,601 shares. First Financial Bank invested in 47,403 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 51,046 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 336,718 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 4,629 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 106,030 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Morgan Stanley accumulated 151,720 shares or 0% of the stock. James Inv Research Inc holds 30,910 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 41,270 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 0.01% or 121,144 shares in its portfolio. 76,627 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc. Cibc Ww owns 43,083 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 33,508 shares.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $633,028 activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Nerenhausen Frank R., worth $700,000.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 19. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Sell” on Friday, January 19. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 14. The firm has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, August 16. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 18 report. S&P Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $178 target in Thursday, August 27 report. As per Tuesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Drexel Hamilton. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 19 by Bernstein. As per Wednesday, January 3, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $232,838 were bought by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1. $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. OWENS JAMES W had bought 1,000 shares worth $114,673. The insider WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722. 8,500 shares were bought by Rometty Virginia M, worth $998,835.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. James Invest Rech Incorporated holds 0.43% or 68,642 shares. Bangor Bancshares holds 7,251 shares. Wilsey Asset holds 4,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks reported 0.61% stake. Fundx Inv Group Limited Liability Corp owns 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,000 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt invested in 60,097 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Logan Capital has invested 1.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,700 shares or 0.6% of the stock. 4,512 are held by Beacon Grp Inc. Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 49,456 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. New York-based Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & has invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 18,734 were accumulated by Wealthfront Corp. Missouri-based Smith Moore & has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oppenheimer Asset has 0.41% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 121,793 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Bancorp has 0.86% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).