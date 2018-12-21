Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 22.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 705,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3.86M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $125.21M, up from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $28.79. About 5.94M shares traded or 36.87% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 486,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.88M, down from 511,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 9.62M shares traded or 19.16% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 5,500 shares to 15,800 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 47,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,784 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 47.37% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.57 per share. AIG’s profit will be $743.10 million for 11.35 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.06% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American International Group had 89 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, May 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) rating on Monday, November 13. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $73.0 target. FBR Capital maintained the shares of AIG in report on Friday, February 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 3 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Wednesday, March 30. Wells Fargo maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Wednesday, July 5 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Wednesday, December 6 to “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AIG in report on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Using Covered Calls To Sell My AIG – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American International Group Inc (AIG): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? – Yahoo News” published on December 09, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Appoints Sachin N Shah as Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Life Limited (U.K.) Appoints New CEO – Business Wire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AIG May Trigger Aggregate Reinsurance, CEO Expects $800M Q4 Cat Losses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Ltd Liability Com holds 0.45% or 3.93M shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Management has invested 1.88% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4,199 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 149,408 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Dupont Management holds 0.23% or 197,572 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corp holds 254 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pinnacle Fincl has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Connable Office reported 0.44% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Virtu Finance reported 15,523 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon reported 8.90 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.08% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 188,580 shares. Td Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 105 shares. City Holding reported 650 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic downgraded at J.P. Morgan on weaker 2019 phosphate outlook – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Health Insurance Innovations, Stratasys, The Mosaic, Cardinal Health, and Plug Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Are Going Crazy For This Ag Stock – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Mosaic Company (MOS) CEO James O’Rourke Presents at Citi’s 2018 Basic Materials Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic (MOS) Sees Phosphate Supply and Demand Tight Into 2019, Reasonably Bullish on Potash – Bloomberg, Citing CEO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $59,360 activity.