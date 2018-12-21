Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 14,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 117,330 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.11M, down from 132,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $134.68. About 5.96M shares traded or 24.08% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 46.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 72,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,109 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.07M, up from 153,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 3.14M shares traded or 38.17% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. Tennison Lynden L had sold 8,450 shares worth $1.28M.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52B for 16.34 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 30. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 15. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 9. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 16 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by Susquehanna. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of UNP in report on Monday, April 2 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital given on Tuesday, September 18. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, September 11. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Thursday, August 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares North American Tech (IGV) by 8,600 shares to 30,400 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Semiconductor Etf (XSD) by 39,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $665.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,090 shares to 92,618 shares, valued at $16.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,333 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 47 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Boenning & Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Thursday, March 22 to “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Tuesday, November 27 to “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 4 with “Buy”. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, September 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 11. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 3 by Suntrust Robinson. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Robert W. Baird. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 12 report. Northland Capital initiated the shares of AOS in report on Tuesday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $270,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings.