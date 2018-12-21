Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Raised Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holding; NN (NNBR) Has 1.85 Sentiment

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) stake by 36.4% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp acquired 9,984 shares as Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 37,414 shares with $3.04 million value, up from 27,430 last quarter. Dine Brands Global Inc now has $1.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $72.3. About 99,421 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 75.20% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics

NN Inc (NNBR) investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.53, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 63 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 34 sold and decreased their positions in NN Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 34.29 million shares, up from 24.96 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding NN Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 21 Increased: 39 New Position: 24.

Among 2 analysts covering Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dine Brands Global had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Thursday, August 2. Raymond James upgraded Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) rating on Thursday, November 1. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $108 target. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) rating on Monday, September 10. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $108 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 18 investors sold DIN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 18.47 million shares or 3.62% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bank Of America Corp De invested in 61,216 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp owns 6,101 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Whittier has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). 2,959 were reported by Magnetar Fin Llc. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 7,911 shares. 10 are owned by Atwood Palmer Incorporated. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 12,347 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company reported 174,014 shares. Friess Associates Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). State Street Corporation owns 529,297 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) or 1,363 shares. Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Cap Fund Management Sa reported 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) stake by 3,350 shares to 27,320 valued at $2.71 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Allison Transmission Hldgs (NYSE:ALSN) stake by 45,900 shares and now owns 816,577 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $974,803 activity. On Thursday, September 6 ADEL BRYAN R sold $938,676 worth of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) or 10,488 shares. KAY LARRY ALAN sold $36,127 worth of stock.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, makes high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company has market cap of $245.26 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. It has a 25 P/E ratio. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment makes and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings.

The stock increased 1.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 156,768 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NNBR) has declined 74.90% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 03/04/2018 – NN Inc to Acquire PMG Intermediate Holding for $375M in Cash; 24/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces New Certification Within Life Sciences Group; 04/04/2018 – NN Group to Reappoint Delfin Rueda as CFO, Executive Board Member; 22/03/2018 – NN NN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 41 EUROS FROM 40.9 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 45 FROM EUR 42.50; 09/05/2018 – Wires/press call first quarter 2018 results NN Group Thursday 17 May 2018 at 07:45 CET; 22/05/2018 – NN Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc to Buy Paragon Medical; 21/05/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NN Inc. Rtgs And Otlk Unchanged Following Acq

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $159,897 activity.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 2.26% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. for 217,857 shares. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd owns 250,000 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Moab Capital Partners Llc has 1.73% invested in the company for 505,188 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.49% in the stock. Skyline Asset Management Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 873,700 shares.

