Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) stake by 8.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp acquired 93,670 shares as Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)’s stock declined 38.85%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 1.15 million shares with $14.43M value, up from 1.06M last quarter. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc now has $294.56M valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 3,002 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has declined 59.83% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.51 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.69, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 50 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 98 trimmed and sold stakes in Pegasystems Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 31.79 million shares, up from 30.27 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pegasystems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 65 Increased: 28 New Position: 22.

The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 630,313 shares traded or 58.54% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) has risen 1.90% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS

Herald Investment Management Ltd holds 5.37% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. for 335,300 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 1.02 million shares or 4.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadian Capital Management Lp has 3.28% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Management Llc has invested 2.6% in the stock. Eminence Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1.54 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $2.31 million activity.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.11 per share. PEGA’s profit will be $13.38 million for 66.60 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -230.77% EPS growth.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and activities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.56 billion. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and activities applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management.

