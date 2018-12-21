Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (AMNB) by 11.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 21,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,425 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.34 million, down from 183,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in American Natl Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 22,675 shares traded or 31.91% up from the average. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 14.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 354 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.61M, down from 26,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $683.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $63.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1397.78. About 7.26M shares traded or 3.58% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon On Track To Pass Google’s Alphabet As 2nd-biggest U.S. Company — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout; 26/05/2018 – Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 13/03/2018 – Viejas Casino & Resort Adds In-Room Voice Controls with Volara and SONIFI; 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 05/04/2018 – AMAZON ADDING JOBS IN RIYADH AFTER MEETING WITH SAUDI PRINCE; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying taxes in “dozens of cities,” according to a new report

Since October 22, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $202,952 activity. $93,500 worth of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) shares were bought by MADDUX FRANKLIN W. Crist Frank C JR bought $65,880 worth of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) on Tuesday, December 11. 500 American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) shares with value of $18,730 were bought by HALEY JEFFREY V.

Among 4 analysts covering American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American National Bankshares had 12 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 1 by Zacks. Stephens initiated American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) on Friday, January 8 with “Equalweight” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) on Tuesday, November 29 to “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 24 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, February 26 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, November 9 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, October 3. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) rating on Friday, January 19. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $41.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Raymond James.

Analysts await American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.55 per share. AMNB’s profit will be $6.10 million for 10.75 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by American National Bankshares Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.51, from 1.68 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 6 investors sold AMNB shares while 17 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 2.98 million shares or 0.46% more from 2.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 23,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). 343,350 are held by Vanguard Gru Incorporated. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 13,401 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York has invested 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Millennium Management Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 14,801 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 10,739 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Barclays Plc stated it has 3,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 5,022 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va holds 0.34% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 31,740 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 4,933 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability has 10,290 shares. 15,251 are owned by Raymond James Advsr.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $633.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,613 shares to 116,088 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 6,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,637 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $8.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 172,913 shares to 174,516 shares, valued at $29.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 17,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. On Wednesday, August 15 Zapolsky David sold $3.66M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,927 shares. Blackburn Jeffrey M also sold $3.22M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. BEZOS JEFFREY P also sold $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. Reynolds Shelley had sold 435 shares worth $824,513 on Wednesday, August 15. The insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold $4.01 million. Jassy Andrew R also sold $3.28M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vgi Partners Pty Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 79,305 shares. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.32% stake. Iowa-based Btc Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 1.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Georgia-based Thomasville National Bank & Trust has invested 3.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund stated it has 3.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Com reported 1,674 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 0.06% or 25,270 shares. Indiana Tru Investment has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Financial Bank has 376 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 150 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs holds 2,198 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,153 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owns 198,581 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 63.77 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.