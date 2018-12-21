Snap-On (SNA) Analyzed By BofA Merrill; Twin Disc (TWIN) Sellers Increased By 56.26% Their Shorts

Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) had an increase of 56.26% in short interest. TWIN’s SI was 78,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 56.26% from 50,300 shares previously. With 28,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)’s short sellers to cover TWIN’s short positions. The SI to Twin Disc Incorporated’s float is 1.02%. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 16,512 shares traded. Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has declined 41.81% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TWIN News: 07/05/2018 – Twin Disc 3Q EPS 37c; 19/04/2018 DJ Twin Disc incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWIN); 26/04/2018 – Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work; 07/05/2018 – TWIN DISC INC – SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MLN COMPARED TO $46.4 MLN AT JUNE 30, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED

New York: Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) coverage was started with a “Buy” rating by research analysts at BofA Merrill. This was shared with investors and clients in a note on 21 December.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $3.03 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.69 per share. SNA’s profit will be $168.71 million for 11.60 P/E if the $3.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.21% EPS growth.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.83 billion. The firm operates in Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 12.75 P/E ratio. It offers hand tools, such as wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products, including tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold Snap-on Incorporated shares while 185 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 66.17 million shares or 1.99% less from 67.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Wellington Shields Management Ltd Com has 0.61% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 20,500 shares. Dean Investment Associate Ltd Liability Corp has 4,681 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Com invested 0.25% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Kidder Stephen W reported 1,800 shares stake. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 227,097 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Llc accumulated 307,957 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Lsv Asset Management stated it has 157,338 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.52 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.81% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company has 265,832 shares. Cleararc Inc owns 1,470 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 69,678 shares. 35,845 are owned by Blair William And Il. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited stated it has 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Snap-On: Sales Growth Is To Blame – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Snap On declares $0.95 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Snap-On an Ideal Dividend Growth Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Snap-On Has Arrived In Bargain Territory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2018.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140.61. About 116,990 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 13.00% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $7.26 million activity. The insider Banerjee Anup R sold $6.11 million. The insider Pagliari Aldo John sold $1.15 million.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $184.40 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Manufacturing and Distribution. It has a 18.25 P/E ratio. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.05, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Twin Disc, Incorporated shares while 14 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 7.19 million shares or 18.93% more from 6.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Walthausen & Company Limited Company owns 79,672 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 414 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 14,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Fincl Bank De holds 24,918 shares. State Street reported 134,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 14,386 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 0.21% or 46,500 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P holds 614,987 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,832 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 998 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 9,593 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Perritt Cap Mngmt invested 0.32% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Ltd Llc has 1.72% invested in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability reported 420,818 shares stake.