Sociall (SCL) increased 18.13% in 24 hours

It was good day for Sociall (SCL), as it jumped by $0.0052547584 or 18.13%, touching $0.0342380352. Top Cryptocoin Experts believe that Sociall (SCL) is looking for the $0.03766183872 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.0584682927751019. The highest price was $0.0343611936 and lowest of $0.0214295616 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0289832768. It last traded at Cryptopia exchange.

For a month, Sociall (SCL) tokens went down -32.23% from $0.05052 for coin. For 100 days SCL is down -61.41% from $0.08872. It traded at $0.1951 200 days ago. Sociall (SCL) has 16.71M coins mined with the market cap $572,255. It has 16.71M coins in circulation. It was founded on 19/08/2017. The Crypto SCL has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall.

The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more.