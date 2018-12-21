Somerset Capital Management Llp increased Transocean Limited (RIG) stake by 73.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Somerset Capital Management Llp acquired 1.12M shares as Transocean Limited (RIG)’s stock declined 25.83%. The Somerset Capital Management Llp holds 2.64 million shares with $36.84 million value, up from 1.52M last quarter. Transocean Limited now has $4.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 2.03 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 19.78% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 59 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 61 decreased and sold their stock positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 142.30 million shares, down from 146.28 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 43 Increased: 38 New Position: 21.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Look Under The Hood: FTXH Has 35% Upside – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Ironwood Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analysts Lower Expectations on Pharma Stocks IRWD and MDGL – Schaeffers Research” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals misses by $0.18, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Becomes Oversold (IRWD) – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 13.71% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 3.37 million shares. Ecor1 Capital Llc owns 5.14 million shares or 8.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broderick Brian C has 2.06% invested in the company for 329,233 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 1.33% in the stock. Brown Capital Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 6.45 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 265,076 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) has declined 18.49% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Business to Be Named Ironwood, Name of R&D Co At Later Date; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Business from Commercial and; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO IS SECOND PATENT INFRINGEMENT SETTLEMENT COMPANIES HAVE REACHED WITH RESPECT TO LINZESS; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA FILES PRELIMINARY IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROXY; 26/03/2018 Ironwood Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 23 Days; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan.

Among 7 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Transocean had 8 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Fearnleys to “Accumulate”. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Thursday, September 20. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 19 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Barclays Capital. Fearnleys upgraded the shares of RIG in report on Thursday, October 18 to “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of RIG in report on Thursday, December 13 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean: Expectations For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Transocean a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Transocean Ltd. Shareholders Approve Acquisition of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Closes the Acquisition of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Top Offshore-Rig Stocks Fell More Than 15% in November – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 334.58 million shares or 17.95% more from 283.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mercer Advisers Incorporated reported 500 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 382,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 746,802 shares. Bluestein R H & owns 871,778 shares. 538,750 were reported by Maverick Cap. Amer International Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.04% or 873,186 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree LP reported 81,426 shares. Advisory Services Ltd holds 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 31,929 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. American Assets Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 250,000 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.19% or 1.45 million shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 3.81 million shares. 965 were accumulated by Tradewinds Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company.