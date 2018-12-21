Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 12.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 405 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.71 million, down from 3,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $685.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $59.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1401.72. About 7.80M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY

South State Corp increased its stake in Sony Corp Spons Adr (SNE) by 196.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 71,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,479 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.52M, up from 36,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Sony Corp Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 629,030 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 11.72% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/05/2018 – Sony to buy majority stake in EMI Music Publishing for $2.3bn; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 21/05/2018 – Sony said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sony Corporation of America, reached an agreement with Mubadala Investment Company to buy all of the latter’s interest in EMI Music Publishing; 23/05/2018 – New Sony chief sets goals beyond the horizon; 02/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: SONY FAIL TO COMPLY WITH SOME CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Sony Financial HD 8729.T -2017/18 group forecast; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 16/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/16/2018; 24/04/2018 – Hollywood Access, Inc. Teams Up With PR Firm, Schure Media Group and Distributors, Big Top Entertainment and The Orchard Sony M; 27/04/2018 – Sony expects 8.8 pct annual profit drop as strong yen slows image sensor biz

South State Corp, which manages about $971.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13,753 shares to 5,554 shares, valued at $546,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Key Corp (NYSE:KEY) by 35,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,921 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Among 8 analysts covering Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sony Corp had 19 analyst reports since August 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 30 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Wednesday, July 6. Citigroup downgraded Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) on Monday, September 11 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, February 26. JP Morgan downgraded Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) on Thursday, April 21 to “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) on Friday, June 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, September 4.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Virtual Reality Market Is Making a Comeback – The Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “One Reason We’re Bullish On Sony: Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Music Is About To Stop For GameStop – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Sony Stock Slips on PR Miscues, but Remains a Solid Buy on PS4 Dominance – Investorplace.com” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Happy 24th Birthday to Sony’s PlayStation – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Group Nv has invested 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 19 are held by Trustees Of Dartmouth College. Bryn Mawr Tru invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westwood Management Il stated it has 43,840 shares or 10.79% of all its holdings. Uss Invest Ltd owns 2.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 120,061 shares. Syntal Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 215 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,848 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 380 shares. 1,034 are held by Brookstone Capital Mngmt. De Burlo Gru accumulated 10,404 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 80,121 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Llc holds 2,961 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Allstate Corporation invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcgowan Group Asset Management accumulated 0.26% or 784 shares. Tiger Eye Limited Liability Co holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,003 shares.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 23 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, August 15 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, April 27, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, October 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Aegis Capital. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, August 28. The company was maintained on Friday, April 29 by UBS. As per Friday, January 20, the company rating was initiated by Aegis Capital.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $324.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 9,143 shares to 131,181 shares, valued at $14.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. BEZOS JEFFREY P also sold $27.69 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. 2,030 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $3.21M were sold by Olsavsky Brian T. 500 shares were sold by McGrath Judith A, worth $952,500 on Wednesday, August 15. $687,447 worth of stock was sold by Reynolds Shelley on Thursday, November 15. Zapolsky David sold 1,927 shares worth $3.66M. WILKE JEFFREY A had sold 1,230 shares worth $2.32M.