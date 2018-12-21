Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 1,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,167 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97M, up from 11,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $153.42. About 37.52 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 04/05/2018 – Buffett to the Rescue! Apple Buy Sparks U.S. Rally: Markets Live; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 34.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 40,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.88M, up from 118,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 769,988 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 35.98% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 12/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday; 28/03/2018 – Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of stock was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadinha And holds 49,086 shares. Sigma Counselors Inc has 1.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 4,899 shares. Webster Bancshares N A reported 2.91% stake. Smith Moore & Communications reported 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt has 29,771 shares. Wright Service holds 4.41% or 53,360 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kentucky-based Stock Yards Retail Bank And Trust has invested 3.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bridgewater Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited holds 0.83% or 1,078 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 98,836 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. 1.28M were accumulated by Harding Loevner L P. Exchange Cap Mngmt has invested 2.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Logan Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 362,244 shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. Pacific Crest downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Monday, June 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, April 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Mizuho. On Monday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by Pacific Crest with “Positive”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, April 27. On Tuesday, April 3 the stock rating was initiated by Gabelli with “Hold”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, June 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180.0 target in Wednesday, September 13 report.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 23,501 shares to 124,000 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 67,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Among 19 analysts covering Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO), 3 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 16% are positive. Patterson Companies Inc. had 53 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 24 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by Northcoast. Piper Jaffray upgraded Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) on Friday, August 28 to “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Sell” rating and $34.0 target in Tuesday, October 17 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of PDCO in report on Wednesday, November 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 1. On Tuesday, July 11 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell”. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) on Friday, August 31 with “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold PDCO shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 91.24 million shares or 4.08% less from 95.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kwmg Limited Liability Company invested in 114 shares. Lsv Asset owns 0.03% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 938,900 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0% or 48,759 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd accumulated 0% or 42,339 shares. Shapiro Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 58,850 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 26,000 shares. Perkins has 15,475 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 169,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust reported 1.34M shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 150,100 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.27% or 679,132 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 22,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).