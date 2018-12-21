Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gnc Hldgs Inc (GNC) by 268.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 291,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 399,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, up from 108,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gnc Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 1.99 million shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has declined 46.58% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GNC News: 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s mission is simple: to help fill a sea of empty stores, as retailers and restaurant chains like Bon-Ton, Subway, GNC, and Toys R Us shutter hundreds of locations; 26/04/2018 – GNC Holdings 1Q Rev $607.5M; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL NUTRITION CORPORATION ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ESTABLISH, DEVELOP PRESENCE IN AUSTRALIAN MARKET; 25/04/2018 – GNC Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders Until 10:00 AM Eastern Time on May 9, 2018; 22/05/2018 – GNC IN PACT WITH OPTERUS FOR STORE CLOUD SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – GNC Encourages Stockholders To Vote In Connection With Hayao Investment; 22/05/2018 – GNC Chooses Store Ops-Center Solution from Opterus to Power Store Communications and Operational Execution; 26/04/2018 – Vitamin Retailer GNC Plans to Close 200 Stores; 17/05/2018 – GNC Receives Stockholder Approval For Share Issuance In Connection With Hayao Investment; 20/03/2018 – LONG GNC – UNDERVALUED

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Agilent Techn Inc (A) by 24.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 12,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.92% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 65,624 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63 million, up from 52,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Agilent Techn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 4.50 million shares traded or 61.83% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 5.82% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

More notable recent GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GNC Connecting with Consumers in Unique Ways with Experiential Store – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GNC Update: Undervalued But With Challenges – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “GNC: The Store Base – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind ForeScout Technologies, GNC, Dova Pharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, Adesto Technologies, and Clearside Biomedical â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GNC: The Long-Term Debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sanchez Energy Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “China New Borun (BORN) Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “HEXO Corp, licensed cannabis company, delivers on commitment to seek a listing on the NYSE – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Will Aurora Cannabis Be Next to Secure a Big Partnership? – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Earnings Could Be A Good Thermometer – Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.