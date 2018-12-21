TRELLEBORG AB B FRIA F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TBABF) had a decrease of 50.37% in short interest. TBABF’s SI was 127,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 50.37% from 257,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1276 days are for TRELLEBORG AB B FRIA F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TBABF)’s short sellers to cover TBABF’s short positions. It closed at $17 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 27.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 12,432 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock declined 31.54%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 32,459 shares with $4.19 million value, down from 44,891 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $9.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $77.88. About 350,228 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 10.90% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N – SALES ROSE 11% IN DESIGNER JEWELRY CATEGORY , 18% IN JEWELRY COLLECTIONS CATEGORY, 11% IN THE ENGAGEMENT JEWELRY CATEGORY-CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tough times for Tiffany – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tiffany: Shares On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tiffany -6% after same-store sales miss – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What Tiffanyâ€™s Results Say About the Luxury Market – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on March, 15. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. TIF’s profit will be $208.44M for 11.39 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.08% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Tiffany had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, November 28 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 29 with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of TIF in report on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 12 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 29 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 29 by Bank of America.

Another recent and important Trelleborg AB (OTCMKTS:TBABF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Trelleborg AB 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2018.