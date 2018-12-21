Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 19.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 1,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,239 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, down from 8,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 888,411 shares traded or 15.51% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 57.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 127,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,651 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.70 million, down from 220,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 473,865 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has declined 27.60% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018

Among 17 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 60 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, May 25. On Thursday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Oppenheimer. SunTrust maintained the shares of FLT in report on Tuesday, October 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, December 11. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, November 18. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 24 report.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 14.86% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.22 per share. FLT’s profit will be $226.05M for 17.46 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.50 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.61% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Chevy Chase Trust invested 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Ls Investment Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 2,591 are owned by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com. 8,000 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Eaton Vance Management reported 1,665 shares or 0% of all its holdings. World Asset owns 5,957 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Tiger Global Management invested in 1.21% or 1.12M shares. Brinker holds 30,588 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 40,760 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 14,298 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 2,886 shares. Westpac invested in 16,630 shares. Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 44,468 shares. 5,213 are owned by Oakbrook Lc.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Msci Consumer Staples (FSTA) by 17,082 shares to 96,300 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mark (IEMG) by 24,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Msci Utilities Etf (FUTY).

Since November 6, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $344,360 activity. Shares for $34,680 were sold by Feliciano Javier on Tuesday, November 20.

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 14.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.34 per share. MTH’s profit will be $61.13 million for 6.03 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.75, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MTH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Product Ltd accumulated 93,117 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 43,702 shares. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc invested in 0.01% or 8,799 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 0.06% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 7,482 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 2,639 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Victory Incorporated has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 3.77M shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 114,532 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 3.29 million shares. Moreover, Profund Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). 627,221 are owned by Rr Ptnrs L P. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Tci Wealth Advsr owns 27 shares.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $2.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) by 35,190 shares to 53,200 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nci Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 25,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).