Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Realty (SRC) by 15.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 45,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96 million, down from 287,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 1.60 million shares traded or 26.93% up from the average. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 1.31% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 10/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – SPIN-OFF IS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED ON/ABOUT MAY 31, 2018 AND REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: SPIRIT REALTY FY AFFO/SHR FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, NAMES MICHAEL HUGHES AS CFO; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, HUGHES WAS CFO AT FELCOR LODGING TRUST; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL 1Q AFFO/SHR 22C EX-CASH SEVERANCE CHARGE; 13/04/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Amended Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 13/04/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Amended Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Ca; 13/04/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – UNIT PUBLICLY FILED WITH U.S. SEC AN AMENDED REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM 10; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 18.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,195 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61 million, down from 21,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 3.65 million shares traded or 42.45% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China

Analysts await Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.21 per share. SRC’s profit will be $14.59M for 52.71 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 30 investors sold SRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 379.64 million shares or 0.65% less from 382.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2.66M shares in its portfolio. Hbk Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Voya Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 88,032 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 63,387 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 219,004 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) for 11,400 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Moreover, Pinnacle Prtnrs has 0% invested in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Regions Fincl, Alabama-based fund reported 797 shares. Guardian Trust owns 3,077 shares. 540,631 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) for 1.45M shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) for 270,900 shares. Telemus Cap Limited owns 10,000 shares.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.59 million activity. Hughes Michael C. bought $99,995 worth of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) on Friday, November 30.

Among 19 analysts covering Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Spirit Realty Capital had 60 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Janney Capital to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 10 by Mizuho. The stock of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, December 16. The stock of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Capital One. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Thursday, November 2. On Tuesday, January 5 the stock rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Perform”. Bank of America downgraded the shares of SRC in report on Thursday, November 15 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, November 21. As per Monday, December 5, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 5 by JP Morgan.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $234.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Capital by 86,325 shares to 651,150 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “6.0% Yield And 20% Upside From An Emerging SWAN – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirit Realty Capital’s Preferred Shares Offer Value For Conservative Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Announces One for Five Reverse Stock Split – GuruFocus.com” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spirit Realty: Special Situation REIT With 30% Return Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Spirit Realty Q3: Reaffirms year FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.51M for 16.07 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

More recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “VF Corp. announces new company name for jeanswear business – Triad Business Journal” on December 06, 2018. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: V.F. Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 22, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 33 analysts covering V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. V.F. Corp had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Piper Jaffray. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Monday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Buckingham Research reinitiated it with “Neutral” rating and $55 target in Monday, July 17 report. Bank of America downgraded V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Thursday, September 15 to “Underperform” rating. As per Tuesday, October 25, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, June 20. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, August 15. On Friday, July 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, February 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Asset Management owns 34,632 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Company has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). South State owns 15,817 shares. Strs Ohio holds 36,760 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,028 shares. Saturna Capital stated it has 16,300 shares. Chem Bancshares has 27,965 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.11% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 5,296 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 3,894 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Security Com reported 2,394 shares stake. 3,412 were reported by Sns Financial Grp Limited Com. Delaware-based Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Hbk Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 11,024 shares. Lederer And Assocs Inv Counsel Ca reported 17,195 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 72,981 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $11.04 million activity. On Wednesday, October 24 Carucci Richard bought $393,250 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 5,000 shares. On Thursday, July 26 the insider Roe Scott A. sold $2.74M. The insider CHUGG JULIANA L bought $496,622. BAILEY KEVIN sold $404,580 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, August 27. $6.45M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by MEAGHER LAURA C on Tuesday, August 14.