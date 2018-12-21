Among 6 analysts covering Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Healthcare Trust had 6 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, November 13. Jefferies downgraded the shares of HTA in report on Thursday, December 13 to “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of HTA in report on Wednesday, August 29 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Mitsubishi UFJ to “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 10. See Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/11/2018 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Upgrade

29/10/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $32 New Target: $30 Maintain

29/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $28 New Target: $29 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $27 New Target: $26 Downgrade

10/07/2018 Broker: Mitsubishi UFJ Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30 New Target: $28 Downgrade

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Markel Corp (MKL) stake by 7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 2,660 shares as Markel Corp (MKL)’s stock declined 11.30%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 35,357 shares with $42.02M value, down from 38,017 last quarter. Markel Corp now has $13.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $981.17. About 65,832 shares traded or 34.46% up from the average. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 22.86 P/E ratio. It is engaged in acquiring, owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings located primarily on-campus or affiliated with the nationÂ’s leading healthcare systems.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 1.40 million shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has declined 7.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors

Another recent and important Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Sponsors St. Joseph Health/ Mission Hospital’s Gala – PRNewswire” on November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold MKL shares while 135 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 10.17 million shares or 4.96% less from 10.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street Corp reported 299,834 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc owns 85 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.02% or 77,476 shares. Moreover, Davenport And Lc has 3.93% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs holds 0.02% or 271 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fin reported 2,815 shares. Franklin Res Inc owns 14,590 shares. Wills Fincl Gp, a Virginia-based fund reported 497 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Llc stated it has 34 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Stifel Financial Corp has 5,268 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 2,519 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 230 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 10 sales for $1.84 million activity. MARKEL STEVEN A sold $239,780 worth of stock. $274,125 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Lewis Lemuel E. $119,055 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was sold by KIRSHNER ALAN I on Monday, October 1. Another trade for 9 shares valued at $9,893 was made by Crouch Nora N on Monday, November 5. Whitt Richard R III had sold 500 shares worth $601,398. MARKEL ANTHONY F sold $162,410 worth of stock or 149 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ) stake by 540 shares to 221,595 valued at $231.98 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) stake by 10,800 shares and now owns 200,900 shares. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.