Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 112,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.83 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $360.64 million, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 7.47M shares traded or 297.52% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has declined 6.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Com (SPN) by 36.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 192,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 335,781 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.27 million, down from 528,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $469.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 5.42M shares traded or 29.92% up from the average. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 54.90% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy

Since October 24, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $680,625 activity. $280,700 worth of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) shares were bought by Moore Brian K. Bouillion Harold J had bought 20,000 shares worth $84,350. Kinnear Peter D. also bought $120,297 worth of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) shares. 4,000 shares were bought by Ballard Westervelt T. JR, worth $30,729 on Wednesday, October 24.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $-0.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold SPN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 150.97 million shares or 3.41% less from 156.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.01% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 234,692 shares. Next Grp Inc reported 283 shares. Congress Asset Management Co Ma has 413,397 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Parkside Fincl Bancorporation has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 1,523 shares. 16,005 are owned by Pnc Incorporated. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Bridgeway Management invested in 320,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 8,295 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd has 884,376 shares.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $57.64 million activity. Shares for $1.92M were sold by MARGOLIN ERIC M on Friday, July 6. 1,831 shares were sold by Newberry Darren C, worth $135,128 on Friday, August 17. $451,763 worth of stock was sold by Wilson Charles Joseph on Friday, July 6. Another trade for 98,858 shares valued at $7.32M was sold by Reedy Thomas W JR. Wood William C Jr. also sold $3.85M worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares. Hill Edwin J had sold 44,815 shares worth $3.44 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold KMX shares while 164 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 161.14 million shares or 2.35% less from 165.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 70,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 12,312 shares. Pitcairn owns 4,041 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 5,891 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.07% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 81,508 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). M&T Bancorp Corporation has 82,110 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Co invested in 592 shares. Oakworth owns 102 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Group Llp stated it has 4.93M shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 1.25 million shares. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.02% or 28,161 shares in its portfolio.

