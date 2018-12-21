Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 61,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 790,380 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $70.73 million, up from 728,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $64.52. About 230 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plain; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANS TO EXECUTE A $2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: A strong Celgene earnings report gives investors reasons to start trusting again; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 27.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 6,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.29M, up from 25,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 13,006 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/05/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those W; 26/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points…and It Would Be More If Facebook Were In It — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – ‘This is an arms race’: Zuckerberg has ‘confidence’ Facebook will handle 2018 election meddling; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Google, Facebook, Airtel & Jio to bid for Indian railway’s wi-fi project – Business Standard; 05/05/2018 – Facebook’s innovation â€” connecting people based on shared events â€” is a feature none of its rivals offer; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Fallout Spreads With Product Delay, Privacy Overhaul; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TESTIFIES TO EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Boldest Privacy Tool Is Coming Soon; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HELPS REGISTER VOTERS THAT WOULD NOT HAVE GONE TO POLLS OTHERWISE – ZUCKERBERG; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Another Data Analytics Company: Report — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 34,233 were accumulated by Argent Tru Co. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp has 16,485 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. 1 are held by Secor Cap Advisors L P. United Kingdom-based Polar Llp has invested 1.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blackhill Cap holds 452 shares. Coastline Tru owns 20,150 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.47% or 395,589 shares. Wealthfront has 158,934 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 1.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.38% stake. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Communications has 1.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montrusco Bolton reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rmb Limited Liability Company reported 14,888 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 186,525 shares.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $893.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 106,704 shares to 260,984 shares, valued at $18.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 11,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,424 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. Another trade for 257,000 shares valued at $51.14 million was sold by Zuckerberg Mark. $236,371 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Thursday, November 1. On Wednesday, August 15 Stretch Colin sold $134,378 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares. $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Thursday, November 15. Cox Christopher K sold $300,102 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $8.41 million.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Brean Capital on Thursday, July 30 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 5 by Mizuho. As per Thursday, January 28, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt given on Thursday, July 30. The rating was initiated by Argus Research on Thursday, October 8 with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, November 5.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Watch’ As Facebook Climbs Another 50% – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Facebook (FB) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: A Rare Second Chance Or A Trap? – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Facebook: A Deep Dive On Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “The Nasdaq Came This Close to a Bear Market Thursday – Barron’s” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Celgene Corporation had 155 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Suntrust Robinson maintained the shares of CELG in report on Friday, April 29 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CELG in report on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Monday, October 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, July 24 with “Buy”. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, November 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research given on Friday, June 30. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, December 17 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated invested 0.38% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Jacobs And Ca invested in 0.58% or 38,181 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 13,057 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc stated it has 117,630 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kcm Advsrs Limited Company, California-based fund reported 3,299 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 6,499 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest invested in 0.15% or 11,862 shares. Mariner Wealth Advisors holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 164,507 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 2.02 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mgmt accumulated 8,230 shares. Capital Mgmt New York stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 9,146 were accumulated by Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv. 983,878 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Pictet North America Advsrs has 14,305 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 30,154 shares to 378,405 shares, valued at $84.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 30,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,653 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deep Diving Celgene – Early Stages Of A Transition – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Pipeline Updates From CELG & VRTX, ZFGN Plunges on Hold News – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene & Bluebird’s CAR T Therapy Study Completes Enrollment – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Biotech Stocks to Watch at ASH 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2018 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.