SHISEIDO CO LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SSDOF) had an increase of 48.01% in short interest. SSDOF’s SI was 661,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 48.01% from 447,000 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 3308 days are for SHISEIDO CO LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SSDOF)’s short sellers to cover SSDOF’s short positions. It closed at $61.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

St Germain D J Co Inc increased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 1.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. St Germain D J Co Inc acquired 4,339 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The St Germain D J Co Inc holds 242,436 shares with $20.18 million value, up from 238,097 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $226.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 14.44M shares traded or 33.79% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19

Shiseido Company, Limited produces and sells cosmetics, cosmetics accessories, and toiletries in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.39 billion. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and beauty salon products. It has a 26.25 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm operates beauty salons, as well as restaurants.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Cap Investors accumulated 1.21 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Tru has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bokf Na reported 283,372 shares. Bluestein R H Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Flippin Bruce Porter invested in 128,262 shares or 1.98% of the stock. 34,545 were accumulated by Barr E S And Communication. Tru Department Mb Fin Bancorp N A accumulated 140,528 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.00 million shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas invested in 2.49% or 245,524 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Limited accumulated 0.49% or 27,483 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 228,376 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Gould Asset Management Ltd Co Ca has invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Gibson Capital Limited Liability Company has 4.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fairview Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.91% or 406,619 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 22 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Friday, July 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, October 4. On Monday, December 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, October 22 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $106 target in Friday, December 14 report.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. Shares for $276,951 were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, November 2. 6,245 shares valued at $580,401 were sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M on Thursday, November 15. Fish Kathleen B also sold $50,004 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 104,157 shares were sold by Bishop Steven D, worth $9.54 million. Another trade for 16,354 shares valued at $1.54 million was sold by Magesvaran Suranjan. $393,473 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. On Friday, November 9 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $4.39M.

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased Alps Etf Tr Alerianmlp (AMLP) stake by 41,005 shares to 1.96 million valued at $20.98 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) stake by 11,035 shares and now owns 96,879 shares. Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.