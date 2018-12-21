Seagate Technology Plc – Ordinary Shares (ireland (NASDAQ:STX) had an increase of 12.41% in short interest. STX’s SI was 29.75 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 12.41% from 26.47 million shares previously. With 5.58M avg volume, 5 days are for Seagate Technology Plc – Ordinary Shares (ireland (NASDAQ:STX)’s short sellers to cover STX’s short positions. The SI to Seagate Technology Plc – Ordinary Shares (ireland’s float is 11.5%. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 5.71M shares traded or 32.37% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has risen 0.58% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience

St James Investment Company Llc decreased The Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) stake by 2.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc sold 12,716 shares as The Tjx Companies Inc (TJX)’s stock declined 16.60%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 483,286 shares with $54.14 million value, down from 496,002 last quarter. The Tjx Companies Inc now has $52.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 9.83 million shares traded or 19.22% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c

Since August 14, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $83.00 million activity. Shares for $28,809 were sold by MURPHY JAMES J. 931,882 Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares with value of $49.22 million were bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P.. LUCZO STEPHEN J had sold 35,000 shares worth $1.94 million. Scolnick Kathryn R. had sold 10,577 shares worth $561,850 on Thursday, August 16.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.47 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 7.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Among 5 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Seagate Technology had 6 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, November 5 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 9 by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, September 4, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Negative” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, November 5 by RBC Capital Markets.

Among 14 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. TJX Companies had 20 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 21. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, August 22. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 21. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 21. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 22 with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $108 target in Wednesday, August 22 report.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. TJX’s profit will be $838.55 million for 15.60 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

