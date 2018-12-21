St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 55.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 11,047 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock declined 3.05%. The St Johns Investment Management Company Llc holds 8,929 shares with $839,000 value, down from 19,976 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $253.57B valuation. The stock decreased 3.61% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.28. About 16.37 million shares traded or 82.17% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 30/05/2018 – One reason Americans are spending less on food: Walmart. #CodeCon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – WALMART: BELSHAM FORMERLY OF TESCO; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 bln stg merger; 11/05/2018 – Business Today: Did PM Modi avoid meeting Walmart CEO Doug McMillion due to bribery probe?; 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS GROSS PROFIT RATE DECREASED VERSUS LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Democrats Take Positive View of Walmart in Reversal for Retailer; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME

Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 49 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 41 cut down and sold their positions in Sonic Automotive Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 25.13 million shares, up from 24.87 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sonic Automotive Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 31 Increased: 36 New Position: 13.

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.84 per share. SAH’s profit will be $39.76 million for 3.73 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.28% EPS growth.

Towle & Co holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. for 1.19 million shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. owns 43,200 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc has 0.2% invested in the company for 2.89 million shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0.16% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 66,500 shares.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $592.95 million. It operates in two divisions, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. It has a 6.53 P/E ratio. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, maker warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Walmart had 16 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James downgraded Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Friday, August 17 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 17 with “Overweight”. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, October 9. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of WMT in report on Friday, August 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 14 report. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 48 insider sales for $5.10 billion activity. Another trade for 1.57M shares valued at $147.63M was made by WALTON JIM C on Tuesday, December 11. WALTON ALICE L sold 531,360 shares worth $50.60M. 1.57M shares were sold by WALTON S ROBSON, worth $147.63 million on Tuesday, December 11. On Friday, August 31 Canney Jacqueline P sold $150,388 worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 1,575 shares. 9,623 shares valued at $904,964 were sold by Furner John R. on Friday, September 28. McKenna Judith J sold $1.17 million worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Thursday, September 6. 2,883 shares were sold by Bartlett Daniel J, worth $277,497.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.83B for 16.53 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

