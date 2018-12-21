Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Standex Intl Cp (SXI) by 4.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,229 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.76M, down from 88,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Standex Intl Cp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 320,778 shares traded or 386.08% up from the average. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 29.42% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 08/03/2018 Standex Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – Standex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 10/05/2018 – Standex to Webcast 2018 Investor Day on May 17th; 01/05/2018 – STANDEX 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.11, EST. $1.21; 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/03/2018 – Standex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Standex Announces 215th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 456.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.15M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 12.45M shares traded or 74.68% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC

Among 7 analysts covering Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Standex Int’l Corp. had 11 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Sidoti on Monday, December 19 to “Neutral”. The rating was initiated by William Blair on Monday, April 9 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 29 by C.L. King. CJS Securities initiated the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, December 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wunderlich given on Thursday, August 27. On Monday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) on Monday, May 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Sidoti on Monday, April 2 to “Buy”. The stock of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) earned “Sell” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, August 11.

More notable recent Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Standex Strengthens Engraving Capabilities with Acquisition of Tenibac-Graphion, Inc. – Business Wire” on August 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RHT, GNW, WFT, ACB among midday movers (10/29/2018) – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2018 – Benzinga” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) were released by: Crainsdetroit.com and their article: “Tenibac-Graphion Inc. sells to Standex International Corp. – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on August 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Standex International slips 14% post Q1 results miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold SXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 10.56 million shares or 0.61% more from 10.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 360,946 are owned by Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc. First Manhattan reported 1,500 shares. 16,978 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Burney Communication has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Moreover, Renaissance Tech Lc has 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 16,908 shares. Sei Invests Communication invested in 2,567 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 1,097 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 63,287 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,952 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Capital Corp accumulated 0.01% or 3,537 shares. Aperio Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). New York-based Art Ltd has invested 0.01% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Parkside Fin Bancorporation Trust stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 1,018 shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $220,200 activity.

Analysts await Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 9.82% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.12 per share. SXI’s profit will be $15.78 million for 13.01 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Standex International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.65% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Salesforce.com had 274 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, November 22. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 19 with “Buy”. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, August 18 with “Buy”. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Sunday, August 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target. Robert W. Baird maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, September 28 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, November 3. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, December 18 by Wedbush. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $120 target in Friday, November 17 report.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce Reports Earnings Below The Cloud Of A Potential ‘Death Cross’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce: Full Force Ahead Into FY20 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) CEO Keith Block Presents at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Salesforce After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $663.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 838,616 shares to 154,267 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 187 insider sales for $184.32 million activity. $800,333 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, October 23. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold $280,368. Tallapragada Srinivas had sold 465 shares worth $68,085 on Sunday, July 22. Weaver Amy E sold $685,381 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, November 15. Hawkins Mark J had sold 1,090 shares worth $160,483. The insider Roos John Victor sold 176 shares worth $23,595.