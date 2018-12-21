Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) stake by 4.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 7,000 shares as E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC)’s stock declined 17.58%. The Stanley Capital Management Llc holds 156,861 shares with $8.22M value, down from 163,861 last quarter. E Trade Financial Corp now has $10.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.39. About 2.30 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 9.49% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018

Among 10 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SunTrust Banks had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Monday, July 2 to “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Thursday, September 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Wednesday, June 27. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $79 target in Monday, October 15 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $70 target in Friday, December 7 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on Monday, October 22 with “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $79 target in Monday, July 23 report. See SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) latest ratings:

07/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $75 New Target: $70 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $74 New Target: $70 Maintain

15/10/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $81 New Target: $79 Maintain

13/09/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $76 New Target: $74 Downgrade

28/08/2018 Broker: Edward Jones Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

24/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $80 New Target: $86 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70 New Target: $81 Upgrade

23/07/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $73 New Target: $74 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $77 New Target: $79 Maintain

02/07/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Upgrade

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.66 million activity. Shares for $100,072 were bought by Simonich Brent. On Friday, November 2 LAWSON RODGER A bought $512,650 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 10,000 shares. WEINREICH JOSHUA also bought $299,588 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Tuesday, November 6. $226,791 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) was bought by Healy James P. $516,735 worth of stock was bought by Pizzi Michael A. on Friday, November 2.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Etrade Financial (ETFC) – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy E-Trade (ETFC) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “E*TRADE’s (ETFC) November DARTs Decrease 9% From October – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2018: ETFC, FANH, GNTY, JPM, WFC, C, BAC, USB – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JNJ, ETFC, XRX – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ETFC shares while 192 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 230.48 million shares or 0.61% less from 231.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De reported 0.02% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Strs Ohio has 770,940 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 111 shares. 10,642 were accumulated by First Mercantile. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 1.90 million shares. Citizens Northern has 26,253 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Raymond James Services Advisors holds 0% or 10,525 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). The Ontario – Canada-based Gluskin Sheff & Associates Inc has invested 0.21% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Moreover, Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0.49% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 61,240 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 437,358 shares. Sheffield Asset Ltd owns 77,950 shares or 3.26% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 60.94% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $261.84M for 10.29 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. E*TRADE Financial had 20 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies upgraded E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Wednesday, September 19 to “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $58 target in Tuesday, October 30 report. Credit Suisse maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Friday, July 20. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $77 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Jefferies. As per Friday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 22 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, October 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold SunTrust Banks, Inc. shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verition Fund Limited Liability Company owns 21,338 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 1.16 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Financial Advisers Limited Com reported 8,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Network Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 11,623 shares. Compton Cap Ri owns 0.08% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 3,100 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc has 19,472 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited stated it has 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 149,634 shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 500 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 37,383 shares. World Asset holds 0.09% or 28,217 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 31,622 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 484 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited has 5,262 shares.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 4.22 million shares traded or 2.96% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 10/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24 PCT, UP 15 BASIS POINTS; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SunTrust’s Keith Lerner on U.S. Versus European Financials (Video); 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding firm for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, firms, and institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.02 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It has a 8.43 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions.