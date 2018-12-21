Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.61 million, down from 74,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $95.77. About 7.11 million shares traded or 85.33% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Jabre Capital Partners Sa decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 52.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabre Capital Partners Sa sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $469,000, down from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabre Capital Partners Sa who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 8.45M shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, America First Invest Advsr Limited Com has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tdam Usa Inc reported 0.42% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc stated it has 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fincl Advisory Serv, Kansas-based fund reported 2,703 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc owns 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,980 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc invested in 0.44% or 68,893 shares. Montag A & holds 0.49% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 37,148 shares. Moreover, Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The New York-based Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs reported 0.26% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.45% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ballentine Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co has 0.97% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 183,822 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0.42% or 11.38M shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.81 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. The insider Rometty Virginia M bought 8,500 shares worth $998,835. OWENS JAMES W also bought $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares. The insider Swedish Joseph bought $232,838. The insider TAUREL SIDNEY bought 4,311 shares worth $495,846. 2,153 shares valued at $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1.

Jabre Capital Partners Sa, which manages about $302.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,000 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 8,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Red Hat proxy shows ‘opportunity’ for upset bids in IBM deal – Triangle Business Journal” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is IBM’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “IBM, Goldcorp seek gold with Watson-based mining product – New York Business Journal” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IBM Elects Martha E. Pollack to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin review: IBM joins Columbia University, crypto prices tumble – New York Business Journal” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. $2.80M worth of stock was sold by GORDON MARC D on Wednesday, September 12. Squeri Stephen J also sold $1.30 million worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 3,175 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fin Service Commerce Ma has invested 0.71% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 87,060 shares. Motco stated it has 2,855 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 992 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,966 were reported by Verity Asset Mgmt. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.05% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap reported 13,675 shares. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 150,091 shares. Hyman Charles D has 0.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sg Americas Lc accumulated 596,430 shares. 3,410 were reported by Btr Cap Management. Numerixs Invest owns 14,632 shares. Zacks Invest Management holds 0.47% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 209,767 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 4,600 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Significant Amex Downgrade Points to Macro Headwinds Ahead After Strong Outperformance – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 19, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs of 2019: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Will Rise Again – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018, Twst.com published: “American Express Company: American Express Plans Live Audio Webcast of the Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amex, Dickâ€™s, Dominion Energy, Grubhub, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Microsoft, Nvidia, Total and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53 billion for 13.38 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.