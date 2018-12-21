Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) had a decrease of 13.15% in short interest. SYNL’s SI was 201,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 13.15% from 232,000 shares previously. With 22,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL)’s short sellers to cover SYNL’s short positions. The SI to Synalloy Corporation’s float is 2.81%. The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 15,229 shares traded. Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) has risen 25.00% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNL News: 13/03/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – SEES AN APPROXIMATE 60% INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – SYNALLOY – CBA, WHICH CARRIES A FIVE-YEAR TERM, INCLUDES A WAGE INCREASE AND PROFIT SHARING FOR UNION’S MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Synalloy Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ON ACQUISITION FRONT, HAVE IDENTIFIED A HIGH IMPACT “BOLT-ON” THAT OFFERS STRONG EARNINGS POTENTIAL AT REASONABLE PRICE; 13/03/2018 – Synalloy 4Q EPS 13c; 23/04/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP SAYS ITS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS GROUP HAS BEEN SELECTED BY A GLOBAL CHEMICAL COMPANY TO MANUFACTURE A PRODUCT LINE FOR CONSTRUCTION MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Synalloy 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 12/03/2018 – SYNALLOY SAYS ON MARCH 12, BUT EFFECTIVE JAN 6, UNIT ENTERED COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Synalloy 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 10/04/2018 – Synalloy Updates Full Year 2018 Guidance

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased Qualys Inc (QLYS) stake by 4.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 5,616 shares as Qualys Inc (QLYS)’s stock declined 16.29%. The Stanley-Laman Group Ltd holds 117,187 shares with $10.44 million value, down from 122,803 last quarter. Qualys Inc now has $2.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 68,497 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 32.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.74% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.58, from 2.91 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 5 investors sold Synalloy Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.70 million shares or 1.81% more from 4.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Minerva Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.96% in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) or 82,355 shares. State Street holds 115,194 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd owns 10,081 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 9,200 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). Markel Corp holds 414,804 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 19,787 shares in its portfolio. Van Den Berg Management I reported 472,069 shares. Geode Capital Management Llc holds 0% or 76,527 shares in its portfolio. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt holds 17,500 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P owns 448,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 44,857 shares. Gam Ag owns 150,000 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon stated it has 0% in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL).

Since September 18, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $654,771 activity. BRAM CRAIG C bought 2,500 shares worth $38,775. On Monday, December 10 the insider Privet Fund Management LLC bought $575,910.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $145.72 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. It has a 10.72 P/E ratio. The Metals segment makes and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

More notable recent Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Subsidiary of Synalloy Corporation Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Assets of American Stainless Tubing, Inc. – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synalloy Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results: Nasdaq:SYNL – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Synalloy Corporation to Participate in the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2018. More interesting news about Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Synalloy’s Bristol Metals Awarded $8 Million in New Business – GlobeNewswire” published on August 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synalloy’s Bristol Metals Announces Record High Bookings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $9.71 million activity. COURTOT PHILIPPE F sold $3.40 million worth of stock or 40,000 shares. Thakar Sumedh S had sold 10,000 shares worth $900,227. 1,500 shares valued at $133,529 were sold by Fisher Melissa B on Thursday, September 6. $184,190 worth of stock was sold by POSEY BRUCE K on Monday, September 10. 2,000 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares with value of $170,035 were sold by Deeba Amer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.66 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 25 investors sold QLYS shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 30.96 million shares or 0.13% less from 31.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Petrus Trust Lta reported 3,158 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Parametric Associate Ltd Company reported 48,194 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 3,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 127,805 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 19,885 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.07% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 42,912 shares. Stephens Ar owns 340 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 2,379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ranger Invest Lp holds 2.86% or 485,861 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% or 7,630 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Ma has invested 1.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Canandaigua State Bank And owns 0.07% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 4,192 shares. Invesco invested 0.03% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Qualys (QLYS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Picks for the Week of December 17th – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Qualys Integrates with Amazon Web Services Security Hub to Provide Users with Vulnerability and Compliance Visibility – GuruFocus.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualys Counts On Acquisitions For Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualys And Tenable: Pair Trade Opportunity In The Making – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $9.85 million for 69.12 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.43% negative EPS growth.