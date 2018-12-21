Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 0.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 8,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 948,820 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.88 million, down from 957,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 529,515 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 7.05% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 7,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 153,328 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.72M, down from 160,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.2. About 9.67M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 21/03/2018 – SBUX: CHINA IS FASTEST GROWING INTERNATIONAL MARKET FOR COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 26/04/2018 – Philly.com: OPINION: Outside Starbucks, retail trespass arrests are rare in Center City | Stu Bykofsky; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cintas joins Greater Cincinnati’s Fortune 500 companies (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” on May 21, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial to make $134M acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on October 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Cincinnati Financial is Oversold – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2018. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Progressive’s Premium Growth a Boon, Rising Costs a Concern – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Cincinnati Financial Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold CINF shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 99.82 million shares or 0.27% more from 99.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smithfield Trust Com reported 60 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated reported 632,913 shares stake. Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Federated Inc Pa accumulated 2,566 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 31,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 28,469 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt accumulated 329 shares. Johnson Grp Inc holds 0.34% or 43,615 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 5,043 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd holds 22,575 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 21,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One holds 240,909 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Dearborn Prtn Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17,334 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Term E by 27,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CINF’s profit will be $141.58 million for 21.98 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Cincinnati Fincl (NASDAQ:CINF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cincinnati Fincl had 18 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the shares of CINF in report on Thursday, June 9 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 9 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 31. The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 18 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, December 4 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Friday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $70.0 target in Thursday, August 17 report. M Partners initiated the shares of CINF in report on Wednesday, September 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, July 31.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $487.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,036 shares to 24,330 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Ami Asset Corporation has 1.99% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cap Interest Ca holds 0.62% or 34,978 shares in its portfolio. Motco reported 0.85% stake. Ireland-based Davy Asset Mngmt has invested 1.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Azimuth Capital Ltd Co reported 26,996 shares stake. Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 0.09% or 10,599 shares. Commercial Bank accumulated 705 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Hawaii has 0.17% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 37,760 shares. Godsey Gibb owns 258,055 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Dillon & Assocs Inc holds 2.14% or 113,457 shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Magellan Asset Management Limited, Australia-based fund reported 38.07 million shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Lc invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Com Ltd Liability stated it has 13,877 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Lc holds 208,689 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BLMN vs. SBUX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Starbucks Is Past Its Prime – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CRM Earnings, AMD and PZZA – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 18. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, November 2 with “Market Perform”. Wedbush maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, March 13 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 9 report. The company was maintained on Friday, January 26 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Thursday, January 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $58.0 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 13 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 20 report.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98M for 24.30 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.