State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 13.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 393,550 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 6.96%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 2.58 million shares with $83.41 million value, down from 2.98M last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $59.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 9.26 million shares traded or 77.45% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) had an increase of 4.55% in short interest. VBTX’s SI was 1.98 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 4.55% from 1.89M shares previously. With 261,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s short sellers to cover VBTX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 271,233 shares traded. Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) has declined 14.60% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VBTX News: 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 02/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – VERITEX HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.37; 23/04/2018 – VERITEX HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 22/03/2018 Veritex Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veritex Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VBTX); 23/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 23/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings 1Q EPS 42c

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge declares CAD 0.738 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Should You Buy Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) for Big Income? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 05, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Enbridge completes $3.3B acquisition of Spectra MLP – Houston Business Journal” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge sees 2018 DCF/share in top half of guidance, hikes 2019 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key TransCanada, Enbridge oil pipelines hit by disruptions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enbridge had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, August 17. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of ENB in report on Tuesday, November 6 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 24 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.48 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.48 per share. ENB’s profit will be $920.25 million for 16.08 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.