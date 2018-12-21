State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 13.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 60,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.83 million, down from 437,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 363,989 shares traded. YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 34.77% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.77% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 311 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.44M, down from 13,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $684.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $60.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1400.06. About 7.78 million shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $420.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 12,600 shares to 56,000 shares, valued at $12.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 63.87 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on March, 4. YPF’s profit will be $132.63M for 9.54 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad Anonima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.16% negative EPS growth.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $27.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 180,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 21,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).