State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) by 5.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 11,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 180,815 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.54 million, down from 192,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.59. About 3.59M shares traded or 13.48% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.13% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (Call) (XLNX) by 10.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 20,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 185,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.89 million, down from 206,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 3.67M shares traded or 14.11% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 27.00% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog

Among 29 analysts covering Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Xilinx Inc. had 91 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by William Blair given on Friday, October 26. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 16 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, October 15, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was upgraded by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, October 26. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 28 by Robert W. Baird.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $223.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Janus Henderson Group Plc by 1.16 million shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $31.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Bk Plc (Call) by 18,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put) (NYSE:KO).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $4.82 million activity. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider Tong Vincent sold $3.38M. The insider Hagopian Catia sold $73,370. 1,734 shares were sold by Onder Emre, worth $133,778. 4,273 shares were sold by Madden William Christopher, worth $287,603. Flores Lorenzo also sold $534,979 worth of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 11.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.76 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $215.09M for 24.55 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold XLNX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 212.96 million shares or 0.88% more from 211.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 24,921 are held by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. 51,489 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 56,776 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt reported 54 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 397,926 shares stake. Enterprise Finance Service invested 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% stake. Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 1,991 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 28,307 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 390,180 shares. 98,021 are owned by Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi. Palo reported 36,299 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,007 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 55,804 were reported by British Columbia Invest Management.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 154,461 shares to 241,043 shares, valued at $27.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 2.06M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 20.55% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ICE’s profit will be $501.24M for 20.91 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 32 investors sold ICE shares while 260 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 472.82 million shares or 0.70% less from 476.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cipher Capital LP holds 19,488 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 531,401 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt invested in 0.36% or 33,405 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc reported 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Wealthtrust holds 881 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 446,738 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 0.11% or 8,447 shares in its portfolio. Emerald Advisers Pa holds 7,525 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 0.08% or 112,303 shares. The Tennessee-based Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 450,700 shares. Skylands Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.67% or 69,300 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 44,762 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 9,638 were reported by Bridgewater Ltd Partnership.

Among 23 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 82 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Jefferies. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by UBS. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, June 16, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Monday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Citigroup. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7000 target in Thursday, August 3 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, April 11 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 18 with “Neutral”.

