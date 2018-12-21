Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 27.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $190.22M, down from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.66. About 119,500 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 128.51% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 36.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 415,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 725,888 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.82M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.4. About 4.07M shares traded or 26.30% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.94% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Street Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STT)

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $5.81M for 35.14 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $201.40 million activity. Shares for $60.46M were sold by Eos Capital Partners III L P. Another trade for 540,000 shares valued at $39.13M was sold by FIRST MARK L. 25,000 shares were sold by ZOCCOLI JAMES, worth $1.78M. $368,800 worth of stock was sold by POFF BRIAN on Wednesday, November 28.

Among 7 analysts covering Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Addus Homecare had 10 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 13 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, November 5 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, April 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 29 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.15, from 2.47 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 199.29 million shares or 1838.54% more from 10.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,049 were accumulated by Bogle Investment LP De. Security National stated it has 1,121 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset reported 0.18% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Us Retail Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 683 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp reported 22,580 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 271 shares. Thomson Horstmann And Bryant reported 1.64% stake. Federated Pa has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 218,008 are owned by Punch Associates Investment Management. 107,088 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). D E Shaw stated it has 29,194 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 3,496 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Lp stated it has 14,939 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 3.28% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.83 per share. STT’s profit will be $717.32M for 7.99 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.07% EPS growth.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8,895 shares to 3.34M shares, valued at $155.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold STT shares while 234 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 320.33 million shares or 4.32% more from 307.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Commerce has invested 0.03% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Aperio Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.1% or 270,758 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Tru Department Mb Bank N A owns 2,143 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sageworth Trust owns 1,815 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication holds 0.01% or 16,516 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd invested in 174,927 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kdi Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 2.34% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corp reported 75,137 shares. Field And Main Bankshares invested in 0.16% or 2,100 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt has 4,200 shares. Ftb Advisors has 0.1% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 1,286 shares. Boys Arnold Com invested 0.07% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Parkwood Lc has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Kistler holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio.