Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 39.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 110,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 390,662 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.48 million, up from 280,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 3.69M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED NET PRESENT VALUE OF OVER EUR 6 BLN AFTER INTEGRATION COSTS; 03/05/2018 – German glass fibre operators lobby against Vodafone-Liberty deal; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 18/04/2018 – KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN – CNBC TV18 CITING; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 27/03/2018 – Vodafone plans to launch voice over data service in Zambia; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla To Be Non-Executive Chmn of Merged Vodafone India Co; 13/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ

State Street Corp increased its stake in Moelis Co (MC) by 19.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 156,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 950,539 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.09M, up from 793,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Moelis Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 145,001 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 14.79% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS MOELIS & COMPANY, SMBC NIKKO ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE ISSUED TODAY; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 05/03/2018 – Moelis hires industry veteran Martin Houston to chair energy group; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & Co. 1Q Adjusted EPS Includes 19c Tax Benefi; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young

State Street Corp, which manages about $1302.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grifols Sa (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 673,713 shares to 133,808 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.60M shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Among 14 analysts covering Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Moelis & Co had 44 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 11, the company rating was upgraded by Wood. The stock of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 13 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 4 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by Sandler O’Neill. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, October 8 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 10 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Sandler O’Neill maintained the shares of MC in report on Thursday, January 11 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $52.0 target in Wednesday, February 7 report.

Among 14 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) had 27 analyst reports since October 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Standpoint Research initiated Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) on Tuesday, January 3 with “Accumulate” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, June 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 9 by Bank of America. On Thursday, August 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, January 17. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, October 9. Citigroup downgraded the shares of VOD in report on Thursday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of VOD in report on Tuesday, January 10 to “Buy” rating. Bank of America downgraded the shares of VOD in report on Wednesday, January 25 to “Neutral” rating.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 38,555 shares to 409,700 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

