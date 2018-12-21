Stearns Financial Services Group increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 132.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group bought 18,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,996 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65 million, up from 13,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 3.91 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 61.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 54,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,550 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $939,000, down from 88,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 2.41 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.42 million for 23.97 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $64,218 was made by Zamarin Chad J. on Tuesday, November 6. Shares for $63,842 were bought by Dunn Micheal G. on Friday, November 2. Shares for $249,856 were sold by Cooper Kathleen B on Thursday, November 29. $25,750 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $259,422.

