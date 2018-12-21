Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 1689.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 32,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,536 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.05M, up from 1,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.59. About 1.32M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc Cl A (SCS) by 49.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 268,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,416 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.15M, down from 547,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Steelcase Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 746,445 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 2.41% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M

Among 3 analysts covering Steelcase (NYSE:SCS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Steelcase had 8 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, December 23, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The stock of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 4 by Seaport Global. Sidoti downgraded the shares of SCS in report on Wednesday, September 20 to “Hold” rating. Raymond James upgraded the shares of SCS in report on Thursday, March 23 to “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 1 by Zacks. The company was maintained on Friday, June 23 by Raymond James. The stock of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Friday, September 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 21 investors sold SCS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 73.39 million shares or 4.51% more from 70.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 100,558 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation holds 152,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Greenleaf invested in 0.09% or 278,416 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 210,000 shares. Parametric Port Limited Com holds 0.01% or 330,844 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). The France-based Axa has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Wellington Llp accumulated 6.23M shares. Next Gp Inc has 0.04% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 4,900 shares. First Manhattan Com has 0.02% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 205,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 12,847 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 88,653 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 51,798 shares stake.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $5.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 17,930 shares to 229,425 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,625 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 Index Unit Trust (SPY).

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Steelcase: Investors Look A Little Too Excited – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Transocean, Novavax, and Steelcase Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Could Steelcase Finally Be Turning The Corner? – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2018. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $1.59 million activity. PEW ROBERT C III sold $285,237 worth of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) on Wednesday, October 10. Ludwig James N also sold $36,162 worth of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) shares. $48,165 worth of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) shares were sold by Niemann Jennifer C. Shares for $156,755 were sold by Alvarez Guillaume M on Tuesday, September 25. Smith Allan W JR also sold $259,560 worth of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) shares. $372,226 worth of stock was sold by O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S on Thursday, September 27.

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CMI in report on Tuesday, October 31 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Argus Research maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Monday, November 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Wednesday, October 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $168.0 target in Tuesday, October 10 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Sell” rating and $145.0 target in Tuesday, September 5 report. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. On Monday, January 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.39 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 556 shares. Zebra Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.33% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 48,491 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company reported 0.08% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.02% or 49,500 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 59,864 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 24,895 are held by Sterling Cap Management Limited Co. Ameriprise Inc has 962,573 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 2,747 are held by Tru Of Vermont. Fairfield Bush & invested in 5,000 shares. Fosun Ltd reported 4,000 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 20,659 shares. Cordasco Net has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Putnam owns 188,435 shares.

More recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Tower Corporation (REIT), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cummins, Alexander’s, and Korea Electric Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “How To Play The G20 Summit? – Cramer’s Mad Money (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $878.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,815 shares to 3,917 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,206 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).