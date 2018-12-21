Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) by 89.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 66,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 140,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.24 million, up from 74,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Twin Disc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 34,335 shares traded. Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has declined 41.81% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TWIN News: 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED; 24/04/2018 – Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference; 07/05/2018 – Twin Disc 3Q EPS 37c; 26/04/2018 – Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work; 19/04/2018 DJ Twin Disc incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWIN); 07/05/2018 – TWIN DISC INC – SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MLN COMPARED TO $46.4 MLN AT JUNE 30, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 63.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,878 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10 million, up from 7,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $71.95. About 1,474 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 22/05/2018 – A LOT OF OPTIMISM FROM PEOPLE CLOSE TO NXPI/QCOM ON CHINA:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $773.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verso Corp by 79,200 shares to 363,850 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exterran Corp by 13,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.05, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TWIN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 7.19 million shares or 18.93% more from 6.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 80,677 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) for 80,535 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0% or 511,570 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc reported 749 shares. Perritt has invested 0.32% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 11,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 522 shares. Walthausen Limited Liability Corp invested 0.18% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 100 shares. Gabelli Inv Advisers reported 9,750 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 251 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.38% or 43,171 shares. Sei reported 0% of its portfolio in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). California Public Employees Retirement owns 41,946 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Newmont Achieves Commercial Production at Subika Underground – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMZN vs WMT: Battle of the Titans – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Dassault Aviation: The European MALE RPAS programme successfully passed the System Preliminary Design Review as final milestone of the Programme Definition Study – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces a Q4 2018 Update – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NexTech Launches Ecommerce AR Solution for Shopify, Magento & WordPress — CFN Media – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twin Disc Inc had 7 analyst reports since January 7, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 27 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Friday, October 20. Seaport Global downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, June 21 report. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global Securities on Monday, February 13 to “Buy”. The stock of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Robert W. Baird.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $704.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 13,185 shares to 15,079 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 22,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,123 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Among 31 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. NXP Semiconductors NV had 92 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 7 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of NXPI in report on Friday, July 27 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 15 report. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Monday, September 17 to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 3 by Drexel Hamilton. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Mizuho. As per Friday, October 28, the company rating was downgraded by Suntrust Robinson. The company was maintained on Friday, February 5 by Topeka Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 11 by Jefferies.