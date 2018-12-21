Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 51.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 3,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,671 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $343,000, down from 7,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.58. About 1.72M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 214.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 12,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,398 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 1.38M shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 36.80% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 658 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 9,405 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 0.12% or 317,239 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 243,896 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc reported 0.35% stake. Finemark Bancorporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 3,458 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Rhumbline Advisers has 622,813 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 3,900 are held by Peoples Financial Svcs. Assetmark Inc holds 388 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited accumulated 0.01% or 6,541 shares. Lincoln National invested 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Town Country Bankshares Communication Dba First Bankers Communication invested in 15,860 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 93,200 shares.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.56M for 16.19 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $548.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 9,242 shares to 21,984 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 48,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc Cl A (NYSE:BIO).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $11.04 million activity. Shares for $2.33M were sold by McNeill Bryan H on Monday, August 20. On Thursday, July 26 the insider Roe Scott A. sold $2.74 million. Another trade for 4,400 shares valued at $404,580 was made by BAILEY KEVIN on Monday, August 27. The insider MEAGHER LAURA C sold 69,357 shares worth $6.45 million. CHUGG JULIANA L also bought $496,622 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares.

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $118.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc Cv Pfd by 16,810 shares to 25,780 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 34,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,605 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $10.80 million activity. Ginnetti Daniel had sold 5,000 shares worth $353,750 on Friday, July 27.