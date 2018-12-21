Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,808 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.27M, down from 122,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $150.8. About 64.03 million shares traded or 60.48% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 60,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,381 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.54M, up from 444,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 39.95 million shares traded or 57.41% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Winfield Assoc holds 4.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 43,524 shares. Boston Standard Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Mgmt Group Inc invested in 1,471 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Connors Investor Incorporated holds 110,443 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.94% or 52,272 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Hldg Grp Inc holds 1.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 632,449 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18.02 million shares. King Wealth reported 43,161 shares. Moreover, David R Rahn & Associates has 3.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,533 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 4.36% or 1.31 million shares. Financial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia), Singapore-based fund reported 16,072 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 3.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9.30M shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6.73% or 22,967 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 158,671 shares for 4.46% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities accumulated 6,410 shares or 4.66% of the stock.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $496.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Ltd (NYSE:BP) by 11,553 shares to 107,240 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, December 22 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, January 11. The company was maintained on Friday, September 11 by Raymond James. Brean Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Wednesday, April 27 report. On Wednesday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by FBN Securities with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, October 21 with “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 27, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 30.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analyst: Google, Amazon releasing AirPods rivals – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Analysts Are Behind The Curve – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Berkshire Stock Is Mostly a Bet on Insurance – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CNBC: Apple bids for violent Israeli TV show – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Already Undervalued? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, November 19.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. The insider Goeckeler David sold 35,000 shares worth $1.51 million. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.20M was made by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. On Monday, September 17 Robbins Charles sold $10.28 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 217,420 shares. Tan Irving also sold $1.36M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, December 3. 70,000 shares valued at $3.32M were sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Thursday, November 29. BHATT PRAT sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52M.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 367,885 shares to 2,930 shares, valued at $169,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Enh Cap & Inc Fd (CII) by 32,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,105 shares, and cut its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Invsmt Co (NYSE:KYN).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Announces Intent to Acquire Silicon Photonics Leader, Luxtera – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Roundup: Sports Bidding, Worker Protest, Amazon Go & More – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Top Telecom ETFs to Consider – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: CIEN, AAPL, QCOM, QTRH, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: BILI, PVTL, NTES, PLAB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 5 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 23 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 18 with “Overweight”. The company was initiated on Tuesday, November 24 by Suntrust Robinson. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 18 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 26 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, November 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, February 11 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.83% or 8.73M shares. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Interocean Capital Limited Liability Company reported 153,660 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Limited Company Dba Holt Cap LP holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 29,170 shares. Macquarie Limited accumulated 16.65M shares. Roundview Capital reported 0.09% stake. Albert D Mason Inc holds 0.17% or 5,002 shares in its portfolio. Maple Cap Inc accumulated 14,765 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wade G W Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,853 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 0.65% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 642,826 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 312,478 shares stake. Headinvest Ltd Liability has 1.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Vernon Capital Ii Llc reported 4,480 shares. Covington Investment Inc owns 125,594 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio.