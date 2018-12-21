Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) by 95.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 128,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $278,000, down from 134,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in National Retail Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 876,782 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 21.95% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc Com (INTU) by 7.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 2,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,109 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.94 million, down from 28,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $192.58. About 748,050 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NNN’s profit will be $98.67M for 19.92 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.46% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. Horn Stephen A JR sold $307,188 worth of stock. $768,543 worth of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was sold by HABICHT KEVIN B. Miller Michelle Lynn sold $17,341 worth of stock or 350 shares. Shares for $223,556 were sold by Bayer Paul Eugene. Tessitore Christopher Paul had sold 10,000 shares worth $459,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 86 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 140.69 million shares or 0.49% more from 140.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Axa accumulated 12,512 shares or 0% of the stock. World Asset holds 10,057 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Finance Corporation has 0.02% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 1,645 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 10,029 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 8,048 shares. 9,394 are held by Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,211 shares. Cohen Steers, New York-based fund reported 3.75 million shares. Cordasco Financial Net holds 0.01% or 313 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 64 shares. American reported 319,059 shares stake. Schwab Charles Mgmt holds 769,506 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 58,100 shares.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sleeping Well At National Retail Properties – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Retail Properties’ (NNN) CEO Jay Whitehurst on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Retail Properties: At The Mercy Of Rising Rates? – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2018. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Retail Properties Yields 4.6% And Is Better Priced Than Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is National Retail Properties a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 13, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. National Retail Properties had 37 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) rating on Friday, September 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $47 target. As per Thursday, August 25, the company rating was initiated by BTIG Research. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 23 to “Overweight”. Wunderlich initiated it with “Hold” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, October 27 report. The stock of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) earned “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, October 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NNN in report on Wednesday, December 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, November 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NNN in report on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) on Monday, May 16 to “Equal-Weight” rating. B. Riley & Co maintained National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) rating on Wednesday, May 2. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $45 target.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Limited by 50,480 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $26.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 80,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,708 shares, and has risen its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 3,659 shares. Aqr Capital has invested 0.29% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Boston Lc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has invested 0.25% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Natl Tru Commerce reported 1,040 shares stake. Stock Yards Bank And Tru owns 2,850 shares. Fort LP accumulated 5,215 shares. West Coast Limited Liability Company owns 1,032 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi invested 0.97% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Dsc Advsrs Lp accumulated 1,997 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.18% or 81,848 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.84% or 316,329 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd reported 99,744 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 45,037 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Argi Investment Ltd Com stated it has 1,000 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93 million for 84.46 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $192.64 million activity. $22.03 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was sold by COOK SCOTT D on Friday, September 7. The insider SMITH BRAD D sold $4.61M. FLOURNOY MARK J also sold $2.03 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares. $1.01M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was sold by Johnson Gregory N on Monday, November 26. Goodarzi Sasan K sold 85,835 shares worth $16.89 million. On Tuesday, August 28 the insider POWELL DENNIS D sold $979,360.

Among 26 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Intuit had 122 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 18 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, August 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $230 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, April 22 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 15. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 26 report. As per Monday, January 29, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 7 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the shares of INTU in report on Monday, June 11 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Eagle, Eli Lilly, GameStop, Intuit, Novavax, Nvidia, Salesforce, Schlumberger and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, PPL and HollyFrontier – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: PSJ, INTU, CTXS, DATA – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Britain braces for M&A slowdown as mega-deals set to wane – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.