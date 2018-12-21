Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) stake by 744.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc acquired 34,074 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)’s stock declined 22.06%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 38,652 shares with $2.02 million value, up from 4,578 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security now has $5.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 217,224 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 37.24% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST

Among 8 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hanesbrands had 11 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 2. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, December 3. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HBI in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. Macquarie Research maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Thursday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 2. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by Nomura. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Buckingham Research maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $24 target. See Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) latest ratings:

03/12/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17 New Target: $18 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20 New Target: $18 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $19 New Target: $18 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18 New Target: $17 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Standpoint Research Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Initiates Coverage On

17/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $24 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $15 New Target: $14 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $28 New Target: $26 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $24 New Target: $20 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $21 New Target: $19 Maintain

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Fortune Brands Stock: Why the Death of Housing is Premature – Profit Confidential” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS), Downgrades Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) In Building Products Pair Trade – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortune Brands Home & Security declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McIntyre Partnerships Q3 2018 Commentary: Long Special Sits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $256,565 activity. On Friday, October 5 the insider WATERS RONALD V sold $256,565.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FBHS shares while 153 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.32 million shares or 2.66% more from 114.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 0% or 2,045 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth has 15,827 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0.03% or 465,800 shares. Security Com owns 0.05% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 2,915 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 18,473 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel reported 0.87% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Clinton Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 1.09% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Mariner Wealth Advsr has invested 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 10,150 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp holds 0.1% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 8.85 million shares. At Comml Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 7,694 shares. The Michigan-based World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 37,200 shares. Chilton Investment Communication Lc holds 1% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 579,526 shares. Intll Gp reported 49,899 shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) stake by 12,135 shares to 6,037 valued at $949,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) stake by 116,809 shares and now owns 123,360 shares. Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Fortune Brands had 7 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 6 report. Loop Capital downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, December 18 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, October 26 with “Neutral”. Bank of America downgraded the shares of FBHS in report on Friday, August 10 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Goldman Sachs. Longbow downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) on Friday, October 12 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 25 by J.P. Morgan.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Hanesbrands A Value Stock? – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hanesbrands’ Declining Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on December 09, 2018, Fool.com published: “Hanesbrands’ Champion Brand Is Killing It – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kinder Morgan, Devon Energy And More – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

The stock increased 1.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 771,345 shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold Hanesbrands Inc. shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dumont & Blake Limited Liability owns 62,052 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Bell Savings Bank invested in 0.15% or 26,501 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.03% or 3,876 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh has invested 0.12% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 178 shares. 142,004 are owned by Sandy Spring Bank. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Regions Financial has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). United Automobile Association accumulated 1.27M shares. State Bank Of The West holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 27,299 shares. Epoch Prns has invested 0.68% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.43% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Investec Asset Mngmt North America reported 99,989 shares. 1.01 million are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $231,549 activity. $34,982 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was sold by Mathews Jessica Tuchman on Monday, November 12. On Monday, November 19 the insider Evans Gerald bought $97,370. 40,688 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares with value of $602,711 were sold by Upchurch W Howard Jr. JOHNSON JOIA M also sold $330,322 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares. The insider NELSON RONALD L bought 25,000 shares worth $398,750. Hytinen Barry bought $147,340 worth of stock or 10,100 shares.