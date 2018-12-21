Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 6.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 6,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,454 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.78M, down from 97,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.35. About 21.21 million shares traded or 49.31% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 3,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,441 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.20M, up from 112,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.04. About 59.78 million shares traded or 56.43% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. 9,522 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $746,620 were sold by Spellings James M Jr. 7,562 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $614,337 were sold by Rosenthal David S. Corson Bradley W sold $1.26M worth of stock. Verity John R had sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22M. Schleckser Robert N also sold $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284 worth of stock or 9,658 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 5. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, January 10, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, December 15 by Credit Agricole. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 8. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Jefferies. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 3. On Thursday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 23 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ajo Lp has 1.25% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3.12 million shares. Financial Consulate Inc has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fruth Management has 2.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Premier Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.39% stake. The Texas-based E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 296,665 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Incorporated Wi has 0.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 27,113 shares. Pure owns 3,794 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Grimes & Company Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 89,858 shares. West Family Invs stated it has 23,240 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advisory Service holds 21,444 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Wespac Advisors Limited reported 0.29% stake. 158,342 were reported by Amica Mutual. Fagan owns 17,311 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.56 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $829.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Op (FAM) by 73,615 shares to 304,615 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Quality Muni I (NEA) by 45,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Amt L&N Muni C (NVG).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. On Monday, December 10 Capossela Christopher C sold $422,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,000 shares. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $4.45M was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya. $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 21 by M Partners. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 22 by Wunderlich. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, October 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $8400 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, May 24. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Sell” on Tuesday, June 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 18 by Goldman Sachs.