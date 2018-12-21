Among 3 analysts covering MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MYR Group had 3 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, August 7 with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird downgraded MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) on Friday, August 3 to “Neutral” rating. See MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) latest ratings:

07/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40 New Target: $39 Maintain

03/08/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40 Downgrade

10/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $37 New Target: $41 Maintain

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 0.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Strategy Asset Managers Llc acquired 120 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock declined 23.48%. The Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 87,442 shares with $1.74B value, up from 87,322 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $15.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 3.23M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 29,605 shares to 18,130 valued at $1.71 billion in 2018Q3. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 11,543 shares and now owns 3,598 shares. Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) was reduced too.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.36 million activity. $572,105 worth of stock was sold by Evans Trina M on Monday, July 23. The insider Gorman Christopher M. sold $6.00M. $127,910 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was sold by Highsmith Carlton L on Friday, November 2. Schosser Douglas M had sold 6,048 shares worth $129,972. The insider MOONEY BETH E bought $182,600. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $92,750 was made by KIMBLE DONALD R on Friday, November 2. Shares for $199,984 were bought by Dallas H James on Monday, July 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold KEY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 792.69 million shares or 1.45% less from 804.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 207,077 shares for 2.89% of their portfolio. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 48,324 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Lc. Laffer Investments holds 116,358 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 9.27 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Plc has invested 0.07% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Kistler accumulated 4,476 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Putnam Invests Lc holds 0.21% or 4.88M shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na holds 75,433 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Transamerica Inc has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Stifel Financial Corporation owns 1.21M shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested in 45,412 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aviva Public Lc has 514,599 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hartford Fin Management holds 1.59% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 235,479 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 12 by Standpoint Research. The company was maintained on Friday, October 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KEY in report on Tuesday, September 18 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by Nomura. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, October 19. Nomura downgraded it to “Reduce” rating and $16 target in Monday, December 10 report.

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $448.32 million. It operates through two divisions, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to clients in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 29,366 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has declined 19.93% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q Rev $345.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MYR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYRG); 07/03/2018 – MYR Group 4Q EPS 82c; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP APPOINTS BOARD MEMBER HARTWICK CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Kenneth M. Hartwick Becomes Chairman of the Board; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $373.5M, EST. $373.2M; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, WILLIAM KOERTNER RESIGNED FROM POSITION CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH HARTWICK AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: William A. Koertner Resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors on April 1; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q EPS INCLUDES 47C/SHR BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM