Strs Ohio increased First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) stake by 32.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Strs Ohio acquired 367,194 shares as First Horizon National Corporation (FHN)’s stock declined 21.00%. The Strs Ohio holds 1.48 million shares with $25.63 million value, up from 1.12 million last quarter. First Horizon National Corporation now has $4.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 5.74M shares traded or 42.65% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 28.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR

SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL SA LUXEMBOURG OR (OTCMKTS:SMSOF) had a decrease of 0.3% in short interest. SMSOF’s SI was 5.88 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.3% from 5.90M shares previously. With 32,600 avg volume, 181 days are for SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL SA LUXEMBOURG OR (OTCMKTS:SMSOF)’s short sellers to cover SMSOF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.011 during the last trading session, reaching $2.791. About shares traded. Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSOF) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Samsonite International S.A. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, and casual bags, as well as travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Hartmann, High Sierra, Gregory, Speck, Kamiliant, and Lipault brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through various wholesale distribution channels, including department and specialty retail stores, mass merchants, catalog showrooms, and warehouse clubs, as well as through firm operated retail stores and e-commerce in Asia, North America, Europe, and Latin America.

More important recent Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSOF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Samsonite International SA 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Samsonite International SA 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Samsonite International SA ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2018. More interesting news about Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSOF) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Will Smart Luggage Be the Next Big Thing? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 14, 2015.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. On Monday, December 10 the insider NISWONGER SCOTT M bought $363,763. On Wednesday, July 25 the insider Emkes Mark A bought $88,381. 3,000 First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) shares with value of $48,870 were bought by Valine Yousef A.. Another trade for 15,750 shares valued at $250,077 was made by POPWELL DAVID T on Wednesday, October 17.

Strs Ohio decreased Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) stake by 125,761 shares to 2.66 million valued at $191.10 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 40,937 shares and now owns 432,613 shares. Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.58, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold FHN shares while 87 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 272.57 million shares or 2.81% more from 265.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 128,869 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications holds 0% or 1,296 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard National Bank accumulated 1,194 shares. Toth Advisory holds 0.01% or 1,850 shares. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 199,125 shares. At Bancorporation accumulated 126,907 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 0.05% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% or 5,509 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 0.04% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 10,613 shares. Ejf Ltd Com holds 3.66 million shares. Pl Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1.12% or 250,000 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 124 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 5.02 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 11,334 shares. Moreover, Profund has 0.02% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Among 8 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. First Horizon National had 9 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, June 29 by Hovde Group. The rating was maintained by Wood with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 20 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, December 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 18 report. UBS downgraded First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) on Wednesday, July 18 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Wednesday, July 18. Deutsche Bank upgraded First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) on Tuesday, November 13 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Walmart, IBM And More – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Foundation’s Grant Process Live NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon National Corp. to Host Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.