Strs Ohio Lowered Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stake; Franklin Electric Co Has 1.25 Sentiment

Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.27, from 1.52 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 69 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 55 decreased and sold their stock positions in Franklin Electric Co Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 33.43 million shares, down from 36.54 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Franklin Electric Co Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 49 Increased: 49 New Position: 20.

Strs Ohio decreased Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) stake by 21.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Strs Ohio sold 39,473 shares as Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)’s stock declined 31.13%. The Strs Ohio holds 140,699 shares with $6.36 million value, down from 180,172 last quarter. Steel Dynamics Inc now has $6.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 3.71M shares traded or 23.98% up from the average. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 19.95% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.95% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees 1Q EPS 88c-EPS 92c; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING

Analysts await Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FELE’s profit will be $23.37 million for 20.25 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.88% negative EPS growth.

First Merchants Corp holds 3.75% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for 483,500 shares. Monarch Capital Management Inc owns 157,102 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Channing Capital Management Llc has 2.43% invested in the company for 1.43 million shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.26% in the stock. American Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 450,028 shares.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. It operates in two divisions, Water Systems and Fueling Systems. It has a 21.42 P/E ratio. The Water Systems segment offers motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Among 6 analysts covering Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Steel Dynamics had 6 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $53 target in Friday, October 19 report. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of STLD in report on Monday, October 15 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 19 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Monday, August 27. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $162,812 activity. 10,800 shares valued at $514,188 were sold by Graham Christopher A on Wednesday, September 19. The insider TEETS RICHARD P JR bought 20,000 shares worth $677,000.

Strs Ohio increased Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) stake by 4,687 shares to 17,647 valued at $1.81M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cigna Corp. (NYSE:CI) stake by 5,213 shares and now owns 153,114 shares. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was raised too.