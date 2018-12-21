Suffolk Capital Management Llc increased Mgp Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) stake by 44.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Suffolk Capital Management Llc acquired 3,943 shares as Mgp Ingredients Inc. (MGPI)’s stock declined 22.19%. The Suffolk Capital Management Llc holds 12,903 shares with $1.02M value, up from 8,960 last quarter. Mgp Ingredients Inc. now has $958.54M valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 228,209 shares traded or 15.71% up from the average. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 18.42% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities

361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) had a decrease of 63.42% in short interest. TSIOF’s SI was 927,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 63.42% from 2.54M shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 928 days are for 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)’s short sellers to cover TSIOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 11.94% or $0.0278 during the last trading session, reaching $0.205. About 10,000 shares traded or 1900.00% up from the average. 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $2.85 million activity. Griffin Augustus C. bought 2,000 shares worth $111,000. Buttshaw Michael Rodger had bought 425 shares worth $23,800 on Friday, December 14. 24,427 shares were sold by Seaberg Karen, worth $1.48M on Monday, December 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $723,600 was made by Page George W Jr on Tuesday, August 28. $65,910 worth of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) was bought by Thomas K. Pigott on Tuesday, November 6.

Suffolk Capital Management Llc decreased Xpo Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) stake by 5,250 shares to 116,926 valued at $13.35 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 3,191 shares and now owns 18,297 shares. At&T (NYSE:T) was reduced too.