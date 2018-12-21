Summit Equities Inc decreased Eqt Midstream Prtnrs Lp Com Unit Lp (EQM) stake by 2.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Summit Equities Inc sold 266 shares as Eqt Midstream Prtnrs Lp Com Unit Lp (EQM)’s stock declined 18.46%. The Summit Equities Inc holds 12,420 shares with $655.51 million value, down from 12,686 last quarter. Eqt Midstream Prtnrs Lp Com Unit Lp now has $5.09 billion valuation. It closed at $42.22 lastly. It is up 33.49% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) had a decrease of 6.61% in short interest. UBA’s SI was 339,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.61% from 363,100 shares previously. With 55,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)’s short sellers to cover UBA’s short positions. The SI to Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc’s float is 1.09%. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 74,342 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 6.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video)

Among 10 analysts covering EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. EQT Midstream Partners had 20 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research on Tuesday, November 20 to “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, December 7 to “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Friday, August 17 report. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 29 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) on Friday, July 13 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.85, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 18 investors sold EQM shares while 33 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 76.34 million shares or 41.62% more from 53.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Thompson Davis & Inc has 0.02% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 125 shares. Janney Capital Management Limited holds 0.03% or 60,343 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd reported 1,656 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Asset Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 29,696 shares. First Trust Advisors LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 18,883 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lc invested in 0.03% or 72,053 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 15,759 shares. Moreover, Linscomb & Williams has 0.03% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 6,101 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt invested 2.13% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Harvest Fund Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.72% or 1.52 million shares. Cambridge Investment Incorporated holds 4,629 shares. Boston Prns invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Recently Created High-Yield Stock Is Worth Putting on Your Watchlist – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why EQGP Holdings Is Surging Today While EQM Midstream Is Slumping – Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Prices Crash To 1-Year Lows – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays Downgrades EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Summit Equities Inc increased Ishares Tr Tips Bd Etf (TIP) stake by 51 shares to 2,059 valued at $227.71M in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Allwrld Ex Us (VEU) stake by 30,512 shares and now owns 2.32 million shares. Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) was raised too.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. EQM’s profit will be $155.40 million for 8.18 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $722.13 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 30.43 P/E ratio. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $86,697 activity. 1,000 shares were sold by Rapaglia Stephan A, worth $22,541. Shares for $86,697 were sold by Hayes John T on Thursday, July 26.

More notable recent Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Urstadt Biddle Properties declares $0.245 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lakeview Plaza Shopping Center Located in the Town of Southeast, NY – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Operating Results – Business Wire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hey Diddle Diddle, It’s Time To Buy Urstadt Biddle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2018.