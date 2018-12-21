Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 15.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 6,433 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 7.45%. The Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc holds 47,881 shares with $4.00 million value, up from 41,448 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $107.39B valuation. The stock decreased 4.11% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 19.22 million shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%

Among 5 analysts covering Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Rathbone Brothers had 14 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Shore Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Shore Capital. Numis Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 25 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 27 by Peel Hunt. On Tuesday, July 3 the stock rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Hold”. The stock of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, July 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Shore Capital. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Friday, August 31. Liberum Capital maintained Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) has “Add” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Numis Securities. See Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Holding Inc invested in 0.01% or 19,816 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 7,000 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Dowling & Yahnke Lc owns 6,720 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc holds 2,700 shares. 33,244 were accumulated by Profund Llc. First Merchants holds 0.08% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 402,653 shares. Regal Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 2,847 shares in its portfolio. 1.38M were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.17% or 7.47M shares. Prudential Fin holds 0.3% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 2.52 million shares. Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 38,861 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 23,752 are owned by Sigma Planning. Glenmede Na holds 164,619 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,126 shares to 3,092 valued at $848,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 11,123 shares and now owns 1,813 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) was reduced too.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity. CAMILLERI LOUIS C sold $5.17M worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Thursday, November 29.

Among 9 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Philip Morris Intl had 11 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse downgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Tuesday, December 18 to “Underperform” rating. Jefferies downgraded the shares of PM in report on Friday, August 24 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 21 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 17. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 25 to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, October 19 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $93 target in Friday, July 20 report. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 20.

The stock increased 0.76% or GBX 18 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2378. About 23,169 shares traded. Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.