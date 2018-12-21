Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) stake by 23.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc acquired 2,888 shares as Adobe Inc Com (ADBE)’s stock declined 8.02%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 15,203 shares with $4.10M value, up from 12,315 last quarter. Adobe Inc Com now has $103.00B valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.01. About 5.18 million shares traded or 20.74% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 34.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc acquired 8,343 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 32,842 shares with $1.98 million value, up from 24,499 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $91.94B valuation. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 18.36 million shares traded or 95.65% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500.

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB) stake by 9,844 shares to 18,791 valued at $1.09M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY) stake by 23,173 shares and now owns 48,298 shares. Itt Inc was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Altria Group had 7 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, October 29 with “Buy”. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $61 target in Friday, August 24 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 21.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria: Everything Is Different Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Altria Stock Downgraded to Sell: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Microsoft, Altria Group and Delta Air Lines – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Is Cheap With Juicy Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria invests $12.8B in JUUL Labs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Orrstown Financial Svcs has 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,000 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd reported 4,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantbot Techs LP owns 40,604 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.34% or 8.54 million shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory accumulated 3.24 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc owns 55,605 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. American Bank holds 0.06% or 3,263 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.27% or 28,196 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP accumulated 0.05% or 72,937 shares. Moreover, First Personal Fincl has 0.12% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,460 shares. 6,819 are owned by Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 154,699 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.29% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 19,424 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 1.19M shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $184,966 activity. 3,165 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares with value of $184,966 were sold by DEVITRE DINYAR S.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cullinan, Kentucky-based fund reported 33,085 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 98,509 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 15,823 shares. Savant Lc holds 0.16% or 3,349 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 31,815 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe And Comm Llc has 1.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 369,710 shares. 16,080 were accumulated by Hendley And Inc. Moneta Group Incorporated Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 2,237 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Company stated it has 58,828 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management reported 1.66 million shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 4,261 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Addenda Cap Inc has 0.56% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 25,206 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 61,427 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 515 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased Mastercard (NYSE:MA) stake by 2,033 shares to 299,195 valued at $66.60 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced stake by 51,554 shares and now owns 52,122 shares. Pt was reduced too.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Picture Perfect, No Need To Retouch – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ESPR, ADBE, RGLD – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe’s Short-Term Upside Is Constrained By Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for ADBE – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (ADBE) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.