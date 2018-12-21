Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 592.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 15,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $543,000, up from 2,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $654.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 165,330 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has risen 14.73% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Southern Co. (SO) by 74.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 27,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 65,330 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.85M, up from 37,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Southern Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 5.88 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company

More news for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018. Fool.com‘s article titled: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” and published on November 28, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. 15,000 shares were sold by Greene Kimberly S -, worth $705,450 on Monday, December 3. $428,207 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, December 4. Wilson Anthony L sold $1.66M worth of stock or 35,061 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. The Southern Company had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 13, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SO in report on Sunday, September 3 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, June 22. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5300 target in Wednesday, August 2 report. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 9 to “Underperform”. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by Bank of America. As per Friday, March 3, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. Jefferies upgraded the shares of SO in report on Friday, March 3 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, February 23. As per Monday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tdam Usa holds 81,880 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Ltd Co reported 100,659 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Synovus owns 915,519 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 17,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 127,233 shares. St Germain D J Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Qcm Cayman has invested 1.4% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 898 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chemical Savings Bank owns 0.09% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 20,789 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.91% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 8.90 million shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has invested 0.16% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 460,395 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 3,808 shares to 15,356 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 57,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,431 shares, and cut its stake in The Travelers Cos. Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 27 investors sold SRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 26.28 million shares or 7.37% more from 24.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 33,238 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability reported 7,024 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 90,290 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 7,240 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Moreover, American Grp has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 18,228 shares. Teton reported 0.61% stake. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 16,511 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 53,967 shares. Services Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 6,923 shares. Campbell And Company Adviser Limited Company accumulated 10,300 shares. Pinnacle Associates invested 0.01% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited has 71,425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 36 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $551.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) by 63,434 shares to 153,000 shares, valued at $11.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,923 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).